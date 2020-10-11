Back

M'sia Airlines has 'no choice but to shut down' if restructuring plan not backed: CEO

A group of leasing companies has rejected the airline's restructuring plan.

Matthias Ang | October 11, 2020, 11:59 AM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

Malaysia Airlines will have no choice but to shut down if its lessors do not back its latest restructuring plan, its group CEO, Izham Ismail stated on Oct. 10, according to the Bangkok Post.

On Oct. 9, Reuters reported that a group of leasing companies had rejected the restructuring plan the airline had put forward, with lessors claiming to represent about 70 percent of the airplanes and engines leased to Malaysia Airlines group calling the plan “inappropriate and fatally flawed”.

However, despite his warning, a different note was struck by Izham, who added that apart from creditors who resisted the plan, there were others who had "agreed already", along with a third group that was "50:50."

"I need to get the 50:50 ones (on board) with those who have agreed. I understand quite a sizeable amount of creditors have agreed", he added.

What does the restructuring plan entail?

The plan involves restructuring the airline's balance sheet over a period of five years, and breaking even in 2023, the Bangkok Post further reported.

It operates on the assumption that demand within the domestic and wider Southeast Asian markets will have returned to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels seen in 2019 by around the second and third quarters of 2022.

The plan also requires a fresh amount of cash from the airline's major shareholder, Malaysia's state fund Khazanah Nasional, to help the airlines tide over the next 18 months.

Malaysia's government will not bail out airline

Meanwhile, the New Straits Times further reported that the Malaysian government has insisted it will not bailout the national carrier.

The country's Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz clarified:

"We have consistently said this is a matter where Khazanah as a sole shareholder has to resolve. We at the Ministry of Finance will not be injecting any cash or capital into Malaysia Airlines through Khazanah."

He further added that the government did not have guarantees or support for the airline.

Tengku Zafrul added however, that he had not said anything specifically about closing down the airline.

Malaysia Airlines CEO: There is also a Plan B

Reuters further quoted Izham highlighting the presence of a Plan B should the restructuring plan fail.

This plan involves either shifting the airline's operator's certificate (AOC) to a new airline with a different name, or using the AOCs of Firefly and MASwings for leverage.

In the meantime, the carrier has introduced an "upskilling and reskilling programme" for its employees, The Edge Markets reported.

A statement by the airline said:

"Subject to approval, [this] group of employees will be temporarily re-assigned to support other departments that require workforce for critical roles or job functions resulting from the constrained workforce due to added deliverables and attrition."

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Malaysia Airlines Facebook

 

'It was such a deep state of despair I was in': ex-NMP Anthea Ong on her mental health journey

Stories of Us: Former Nominated Member of Parliament Anthea Ong has been a vocal advocate for mental health support.

October 11, 2020, 11:50 AM

Meet 'lifelike' dinosaurs while jogging or cycling to Changi Airport from East Coast Park on new connector

The display consists of more than 20 different "lifelike" pre-historic creatures from nine species such as the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

October 11, 2020, 11:33 AM

Trump appears publicly for the first time since getting Covid-19, doctor says he's no longer contagious

Trump has been cleared for public engagements.

October 11, 2020, 11:20 AM

Universal Studios Singapore & S.E.A. Aquarium’s Halloween events have trick-o-treating, costume contests & more

Singapore residents enjoy a special price for Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A. Aquarium One-Day Tickets, plus free Halloween face masks for adults.

October 11, 2020, 11:00 AM

4 new locations visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious, including Takashimaya & Far East Plaza

Latest update.

October 10, 2020, 11:57 PM

Police arrest 5 men aged 22 to 44 in relation to Serangoon Road knife attack

The police said that they have 'zero tolerance towards such brazen acts'.

October 10, 2020, 11:02 PM

'Phantom of the Opera' streaming on YouTube for free till Oct. 12, 2am

Broadway in your home.

October 10, 2020, 10:48 PM

ACRES appealing for info on illegal trapping of wild birds at Punggol

The alleged poachers used caged birds to attract their targets.

October 10, 2020, 09:43 PM

Couple accused of giving false info to contact tracers: Judge allows return to China, but decision put on hold after prosecution appeal

Chinese nationals Hu Jun and Shi Sha were charged under the Infectious Diseases Act for giving false information about their movements.

October 10, 2020, 07:17 PM

Multi-concept diner Picnic closing down at Wisma Atria after Oct. 25, 2020

Omakase Burger and Supergreek will be opening elsewhere.

October 10, 2020, 07:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.