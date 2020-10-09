M'sia constructing 635m tall skyscraper, world's 2nd highest

Malaysia is currently constructing the second-tallest building in the world and the tallest building in Southeast Asia, UAE media The National reported.

Named the Merdeka 118, the completed skyscraper will have 118 floors at a height of 635 metres, a press release by PNB Merdeka Ventures further stated.

A viral photo by the Facebook page of KL Foodie showed that the skyscraper's height reaches above the cloud cover and allows for a view of the Petronas Towers which stand at 452 metres.

Burj Khalifa from the United Arab Emirates (UAW) is currently the world's tallest building at 828 metres.

Expected to be completed in late 2021

Earlier in May, the New Straits Times (NST) reported that prior to Malaysia's enforcement of its Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19 in March, construction had reached 111 floors with 50 per cent of the tower completed.

As such, the construction period is expected to be extended by another two to three months, for completion in late 2021.

Plans for the project had been launched in 2010, during the administration of Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak, at a cost of RM5billion (S$1.63 billion), according to The Star.

At that time, Najib stated that the building will reflect Malaysia's status as "a modern and developed nation."

Skyscraper will have offices, shopping mall, hotel and observation deck

According to the building's website, the skyscraper will host a multitude of facilities such as office spaces, a shopping mall, the only Park Hyatt hotel in the country, and an observation deck that will be the highest in Southeast Asia.

In addition, there will be a ballroom with a seating capacity of 2,000 people and a theatre with up to 1,000 seats.

The #Merdeka118 precinct is set to create a vibrant district, activated by carefully curated arts, lifestyle, entertainment and sporting activity created for the community alongside world-class amenities.#aplaceofcelebration #malaysia #kl pic.twitter.com/se2Yzt8Iho — Merdeka 118 (@merdeka_118) August 17, 2020

The total floor area of the building is expected to be over 3 million square feet (278,700 square metres).

Building's outline inspired by Malaysia's first PM declaring independence

PNB Merdeka Ventures added that the building's silhouette was inspired by the image of Malaysia's first Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman, declaring the independence of Malaysia in 1957.

In addition, Merdeka 118 will oversee two of Malaysia’s two national landmarks - Stadium Negara and Stadium Merdeka, where Malaysia’s independence was declared.

At the launch of the skyscraper's show gallery in Sep. 2019, the Chairman of PNB Merdeka Ventures, Zeti Aziz, stated that the aim of the Merdeka 118's completetion was to revitalise the "historic location" and bring in visitors.

He said:

"A catalyst for change, Merdeka 118 is revitalising this historic location. To this, we have prioritised plans to fully activate the precinct all year round once completed, with potential collaborations and partnerships that will deeply involve and connect directly with the neighbouring community. It is our hope that it will draw visitors and reflect the personality and spirit of the Merdeka 118 precinct, bringing a positive impact to other parts of Kuala Lumpur."

