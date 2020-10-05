Back

Mahathir hints he may run for elections again

He is out. He is in. He is Mahathir.

Belmont Lay | October 05, 2020, 10:47 AM

Former Malaysia prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has indicated that he may stand in the next general election again, saying his supporters do not want him to retire.

Mahathir, 95, revealed this potential foray back into electoral politics to The Straits Times in an Oct. 2 interview that has been published on Oct. 5.

Mahathir's remarks has since been picked up by Malaysian media quick to cover the country's most colourful leader besides ex-premier Najib Razak.

Mahathir said he won't run

This latest twist comes after Mahathir had said barely a week ago in end-September that he would not contest in the upcoming general election as he would be 98-years-old then, if the polls go according to schedule.

But his proposal not to stand in the next GE has caused unhappiness among his supporters, he is now claiming.

“They still want me to say that I want to contest. It is true that most people at 95 would not be functional. I am more fortunate, I am still able to be active. But they don’t seem to think I will deteriorate when I grow older. They see me as I am now. So they want me, at least, not to say that I won’t contest,” Mahathir told ST.

Mahathir cannot see eye-to-eye with current PM

Mahathir also let loose on current Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Mahathir said he cannot reconcile with Muhyiddin, who “has adopted the kind of strategy that Najib had, undermining all those who are against him”.

This is the same politics that Mahathir and Muhyiddin had sought to reform when they defeated the Najib-led government in the last general election.

Mahathir asked: “How can I accept Muhyiddin like that?”

The former premier added that the PPBM president was willing to work with Najib because “politics is more important than principles”.

Opposition weakened

ST reported that Mahathir conceded he and the other opposition parties are not in a position to challenge Muhyiddin’s parliamentary majority.

The opposition parties are split on who should take over as prime minister.

“Anwar (Ibrahim) has a lot of people who are against him. If I am not accepted, many (of my supporters) will pull out so he will not have the majority. Now he claims he has the support of 20 to 30 MPs, but everybody has denied it,” Mahathir said.

No to snap election

Mahathir also said he does not favour a snap election.

He is of the opinion that both sides of the political divide will not emerge with a stronger mandate if polls are called.

Following the political turmoil of recent months, Mahathir said the public is not yet ready to vote on substantive issues.

The public would make their choice “not because the party is good”, but based on historical sentiment, Mahathir said.

There would also be a risk of a hung parliament or a very small majority will emerge.

In typical Mahathir fashion, the former premier gave a hilarious example: “Like now, if three persons have stomach ache and didn’t attend parliament, they will fall. What kind of government is that?”

Affirmative action should be done away with

Mahathir also said Malaysia’s affirmative action policies that have largely benefited the Malay majority could be done away.

Endemic corruption, Mahathir claimed, has hampered the development of the economy and in redistributing wealth that began half a century ago under the New Economic Policy.

Redistribution of wealth would have been successful if the country had stayed the course to become a developed nation with a narrow wealth gap by 2020.

Top photo via Mahathir Mohamad Facebook

