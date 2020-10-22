Is your TraceTogether Token lost or damaged? You can replace it at no charge.

TraceTogether tokens have been made available for collection since Sep. 14, 2020.

The token will be issued to anyone who wants one.

No charge to replace faulty tokens

The nationwide distribution exercise is currently taking place, and members of the public can currently collect it from 38 Community Centres and Clubs (CCs).

This will be progressively expanded to other locations islandwide, with the tokens being made available at all 108 CCs.

If you have lost your token or it's damaged, you can go to any CC that has started the distribution exercise to have it replaced.

Remember to bring along the faulty or damaged token with you, if applicable.

There is no charge to replace faulty or damaged tokens, and the first replacement of lost tokens are free.

It was not stated if there will be a charge to replace lost tokens after the first time.

Caring for your token

The device is designed to be water-resistant, but it is not completely waterproof.

Users are advised to take care of the device and avoid placing it in water or near sources of heat and dropping from a height.

The token’s battery is expected to last six months, and is non-rechargeable.

The token is activated when collected, and there should be a green light that blinks once every minute.

In the event of a low battery, indicated by a blinking red light, users can call the service hotline at 6973-6511 or email [email protected] for assistance.

The hotline is operational on weekdays, from 9am to 6pm.

Top image via Smart Nation Singapore's Youtube video

