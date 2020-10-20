Live performances in S'pore allowed to resume at designated venues from Nov. 1, 2020

From Nov. 1, 2020, live performances will be allowed to resume at designated venues.

This is among the slew of announcements by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) in a press conference on Oct. 20, 2020.

Under this update, up to two zones of 50 audience members are permitted.

Safe management measures, such as limits on the number of production crew and performers who can be unmasked, as well as safe distancing on stage, backstage, between the performers and audience, and among the audience, must continue to be observed.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and National Arts Council (NAC) will be releasing further details.

Weddings at HDB common areas to be allowed

The MTF has also updated two other policies. These are for:

Wedding receptions at Housing Development Board (HDB) common areas

Work-related events at third-party venues

For the former, wedding receptions will be allowed at HDB common areas managed by Town Councils.

However, these receptions must be organised by a professional wedding organiser or company providing related services.

Couples and wedding organisers can approach SMCCI (Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry) from Nov. 9, 2020.

Before applying to the Town Councils, wedding organisers and couples of all ethnicities must first submit their event details to SMCCI and obtain a letter of acknowledgement.

Wedding receptions are subject to a cap of 100 unique attendees (including the wedding couple but excluding vendors) and prevailing safe management measures for wedding receptions.

More information will be available on SMCCI's website from Oct. 23.

Work-related events

Lastly, work-related events such as conferences and Annual General Meetings will be allowed to take place at third-party venues from Oct. 22.

Such in-person meetings previously resumed on Sep. 28.

Up to 50 persons can attend each time, subject to any additional premise owners’ policies.

