Back

Live performances in S'pore allowed to resume at designated venues from Nov. 1, 2020

Up to two zones of 50 audience members are permitted.

Mandy How | October 20, 2020, 07:46 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

From Nov. 1, 2020, live performances will be allowed to resume at designated venues.

This is among the slew of announcements by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) in a press conference on Oct. 20, 2020.

Under this update, up to two zones of 50 audience members are permitted.

Safe management measures, such as limits on the number of production crew and performers who can be unmasked, as well as safe distancing on stage, backstage, between the performers and audience, and among the audience, must continue to be observed.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and National Arts Council (NAC) will be releasing further details.

Weddings at HDB common areas to be allowed

The MTF has also updated two other policies. These are for:

  • Wedding receptions at Housing Development Board (HDB) common areas

  • Work-related events at third-party venues

For the former, wedding receptions will be allowed at HDB common areas managed by Town Councils.

However, these receptions must be organised by a professional wedding organiser or company providing related services.

Couples and wedding organisers can approach SMCCI (Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry) from Nov. 9, 2020.

Before applying to the Town Councils, wedding organisers and couples of all ethnicities must first submit their event details to SMCCI and obtain a letter of acknowledgement.

Wedding receptions are subject to a cap of 100 unique attendees (including the wedding couple but excluding vendors) and prevailing safe management measures for wedding receptions.

More information will be available on SMCCI's website from Oct. 23.

Work-related events

Lastly, work-related events such as conferences and Annual General Meetings will be allowed to take place at third-party venues from Oct. 22.

Such in-person meetings previously resumed on Sep. 28.

Up to 50 persons can attend each time, subject to any additional premise owners’ policies.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via Esplanade website for illustration purposes

 

TraceTogether SafeEntry token & app must be used by 70% of S'pore population to enter Phase 3

Mandatory at popular venues everywhere soon.

October 20, 2020, 07:42 PM

Group sizes could be increased to 8 persons in Phase 3, among other changes: MTF

Several conditions and enablers' are needed for us to reach Phase 3.

October 20, 2020, 07:02 PM

Bars, clubs & KTVs not expected to re-open at start of Phase 3 as they pose higher risk: Lawrence Wong

An assistance package will be put in place for the industry.

October 20, 2020, 06:59 PM

Pilot trial to begin in S'pore for pre-event on-the-spot Covid-19 testing for weddings, live performances

Successful pilot will see pre-event testing made available for more widespread use.

October 20, 2020, 06:46 PM

'This country belongs to the people': Discontent & protests against the Thai king, explained

A rare outcry against the monarchy.

October 20, 2020, 06:41 PM

7 women, aged 24 to 39, arrested for offering sexual services in HDB & private apartments

Islandwide raid.

October 20, 2020, 06:14 PM

China says 'rest in peace' to Daryl Morey, former Rockets' GM who supported Hong Kong protesters

Anyone who hurts the Chinese people's feelings will have to pay the price, CCTV said.

October 20, 2020, 06:07 PM

SMU student, 24, allegedly filmed upskirt videos of same woman 19 times

He is currently facing two charges.

October 20, 2020, 06:00 PM

I always thought wireless earbuds are uncomfortable & hard to use. Guess I’m wrong.

The Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds are truly comfortable and easy to use.

October 20, 2020, 05:58 PM

Omakase Burger to open flagship outlet at Orchard Central with lowered prices in Nov. 2020

Very near the soon-defunct Picnic.

October 20, 2020, 05:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.