S$5.5 billion to be distributed among 140,000 employers to subsidise wages from June to August

Over 140,000 employers will receive payouts totalling over S$5.5 billion from October 29, 2020 under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) to subsidise the wages of about 1.9 million local employees from June to August.

With this payout, over $21.5 billion of JSS support would have been disbursed.

Employers will receive support for wages paid in June, July, and August 2020, based on their respective support tiers.

The tiers are as follows:

Employers in the aviation, tourism, and built environment sectors will receive 75 per cent support.

Those in the food services, retail, arts and entertainment, land transport, and marine and offshore will receive 50 per cent support.

Employers in all other sectors will receive 25 per cent support.

In addition, for firms in industries that were not allowed to resume on-site operations after the Circuit Breaker, support levels will be topped up to 75 per cent for the period that they were not allowed to resume operations.

Eligible employers will be notified by post of their payout amount. They can also log in to myTax Portal to view the electronic copy of their letter.

Earlier payouts for employers with PayNow Corporate or GIRO

Employers with PayNow Corporate or GIRO arrangements with IRAS can expect to receive the JSS payouts from October 29, 2020. Other employers will receive their cheques from November 4, 2020.

This advance was provided in May 2020, based on wages paid in November 2019.

Any adjustments due to the difference between May 2020 and November 2019 wages will be made in the upcoming payout in October 2020.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images