Back

Josephine Teo on employment numbers: S'pore moving towards 'some light' in the tunnel

Total employment contracted, but not as bad as in 2Q2020.

Sulaiman Daud | October 31, 2020, 11:46 AM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

The labour market figures for the third quarter of 2020 (3Q2020) are a mixed bag, befitting an economy slowly recovering from the gravest threat in a generation.

But some signs give cause for optimism, and Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said she was "quietly relieved" by the advance estimates.

Decline in non-resident employment - why?

Non-resident employment declined more sharply than the rise in resident employment, which contributed to an overall contraction of total employment.

However, the contraction was a "significantly slower pace" than the previous quarter. Excluding foreign domestic workers, the total employment contracted by 26,900 in 3Q, which is bad, but not as bad as the 103,800 job losses in 2Q.

Speaking at a media briefing, Teo explained that repatriations could be behind the non-resident job losses, with workers coming to the end of their contracts, or those who wanted to return home to their families during the pandemic.

Teo also highlighted the strict border controls still in place, in addition to the tightening of work passes.

However, local employment managed to rebound, contributing to the slightly better numbers.

While construction and manufacturing suffered cuts, employment growth in the services picked up, mainly in the Community, Social & Personal Services (e.g. Healthcare and Public Administration), and Food & Beverage Services.

Unemployment numbers rose slightly

Unemployment as a whole still rose slightly, 3.6 per cent overall as compared to 3.4 per cent overall in the previous quarter.

3Q2020 saw 9,100 retrenchments. The number of retrenchments was higher than those recorded during the peak of previous recessions, except the Global Financial Crisis (1Q 2009: 12,760).

But the pace of unemployment's increase had slowed down, Teo noted.

Teo credited this to the collective efforts to save jobs, with workers willing to make sacrifices, employers willing to retrain or redeploy their workers instead of firing them, and the government's move to support and create jobs.

In September 2020, there were 112,500 unemployed residents, of which 97,700 were citizens.

Teo explained unemployment as a pool of job-seekers, which grows when more people seek work, not just when retrenched.

When people stop looking for work whether or not they actually find a job, unemployment shrinks. Teo said:

"For a complete picture, we look at unemployment and employment together. If unemployment is up and employment is down, this is concerning. If unemployment is up and employment is also up, there is still hope. The aim is to bring down unemployment and bring up employment."

What's next?

Teo cautioned that while companies may start hiring people again to replace those that were let go, actually expanding business activities and hiring more people for growth will take more time.

Given the dire global economic situation, retrenchments may continue.

She spoke of a multi-pronged approach to get businesses hiring again.

Economic agencies, the unions and the National Wage Council will do their part to encourage retraining of workers, among other measures.

On the other hand, workers and employers should keep an open mind, adjust their expectations and consider opportunities such as traineeships and attachment programmes.

Teo acknowledged that countries around the world are battling second and third waves of Covid-19 while Singapore looks to open its borders and try to kick-start growth.

"The tunnel is long, there may be twists and turn, but there is some light and we’re moving towards it," she said.

Top image from Josephine Teo's Facebook page.

Sun Xueling shares memories of shopping at Robinsons including 15-year-old bag she still uses today

An institution of Singaporean retail culture, Robinsons was founded in Singapore 162 years ago in 1858.

October 31, 2020, 11:36 AM

Russian couple opens restaurant after 15 years in S'pore: 'People cannot travel, so they travel to try new food'

This year, they opened a restaurant at Maxwell Chambers selling Russian food at affordable prices.

October 31, 2020, 10:45 AM

Fossil Excavation cake, Volcano Curry & more at Jurassic World S’pore café launching Nov. 6, 2020

Too bad there isn't a Milo Dinosaur.

October 31, 2020, 08:49 AM

NUH cuts start of HIV treatment from 2 weeks to 1 day to reduce anxiety for newly diagnosed patients

This helps to reduce anxiety with a shorter waiting time and lower the risk of HIV transmission in the community.

October 31, 2020, 08:46 AM

Both full Blue Moon & Mars visible in S'pore sky on Oct. 31, 2020

Cloudless and clear conditions make for excellent viewing.

October 31, 2020, 04:50 AM

Chubby tabby Thai cat missing for 3 days, returns with message for owner it ate 3 fishes from stall

Returns looking unapologetic.

October 31, 2020, 03:51 AM

JEM, City Square Mall among new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

There are a total of 58,003 Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of Oct. 30, 2020.

October 30, 2020, 09:57 PM

S'pore woman books GrabHitch ride, gets ride home in 45-seater bus with no other passengers

The driver's car was in the workshop, he explained.

October 30, 2020, 08:33 PM

George Yeo: S'pore's 'Chinese-ness' promotes strong ties with China, but must set itself apart politically

Singapore has to separate its "Chinese-ness" from its political identity as it cannot afford to be seen by ASEAN as a Chinese state in Southeast Asia.

October 30, 2020, 05:47 PM

Direct flight prices from mainland China to S'pore reach S$2,300 after announcement of lifted restrictions

A similar trend was observed when a travel bubble was announced between Singapore and Hong Kong.

October 30, 2020, 05:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.