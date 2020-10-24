Back

NUS vows to be more open on sexual misconduct cases, change 'conservative' culture

The Dean of Students pointed to a "need for a culture shift."

Nyi Nyi Thet | October 24, 2020, 02:38 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has admitted to falling short in its handling of recent sexual misconduct allegations.

Professor Tommy Koh, the college's rector, said in a media briefing on October 23, that it was "human instinct" to run away, but that the university has to learn to have a more open policy, and deliver timely info.

Associate Professor Kelvin Pang, master of Tembusu College, assured students that when new fellows are recruited into the college, there are reference checks and they do really evaluate them. Pang also encouraged students to raise up matters with the college if they "feel mildly uncomfortable".

In some sense, it is an issue of culture.

Need for a culture shift

Koh acknowledged that current HR practice might not call for the school to announce somebody had been sacked, but pointed out that there are many stakeholders in the university, and that they all have a right to know.

Associate Professor Leong Ching, NUS Dean of Students and Associate Provost of special projects, pointed to a need for a culture shift, from a culture that is "conservative" and erring on the side of caution, to one that "commits itself to timely, accurate, respectful communication".

Leong also pledged that this transparency will be carried out without compromising the victim's privacy and welfare. She also acknowledged that it was a mistake to not inform students earlier, and that this practice would change.

Leong also said they will take a look at the speed of police reporting.

Despite concerns raised by the Association of Women for Action and Research on police reporting despite the victim's decision, Leong reiterated that the university is obliged to report matters of this nature to the police.

However they acknowledged that there are certain instances where judgement calls are necessary, such as the potential of self-harm by victims, and more caution will have to be taken before reports are filed.

"Offered resignation"

In a Facebook post on Oct. 24, Koh discussed the case, the town hall meeting with the students, and the media briefing.

Facebook user James Ong left a comment saying that as rector, Koh should resign and "take responsibility."

Koh replied that he would "offer his resignation to NUS."

However, he later replied "I am afraid that most of the people do not agree with you. I will abide by their sentiment that I should not resign. Thank you for your suggestion anyway."

Screen shot from Tommy Koh's Facebook page.

Koh told Today, who had earlier ran an article on Koh offering to resign, that he had been joking when he offered to resign.

Image by Syahindah Ishak

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' out on Amazon Prime in S'pore now

Sign up for Amazon Prime 30-day free trial and watch for free.

October 24, 2020, 02:21 PM

Brazilian sisters fighting over blown out birthday candle in viral video actually 'get along very well'

Just another fight among siblings, it seems.

October 24, 2020, 01:38 PM

S$450 glamping experience in Kampong Gelam sells out within 6 minutes

Speedy.

October 24, 2020, 01:21 PM

Milksha S'pore to launch bubble tea-scented candles at S$78 for set of 4, preorder from Oct. 26

You can have your bubble tea and smell it too.

October 24, 2020, 01:05 PM

AGC files disciplinary complaint to Law Society against lawyer M Ravi over alleged misconduct

Ravi said that he will be challenging the complaint in court.

October 24, 2020, 12:34 PM

'High demand' for TraceTogether tokens at collection centres, S'poreans advised not to rush to collect

No chill.

October 24, 2020, 11:09 AM

Over 200 allotment garden plots open for balloting in Yishun, West Coast, Aljunied & Punggol

Yay, more gardening spaces!

October 24, 2020, 10:42 AM

NParks to distribute another 60,000 free seed packets, including watermelon & kangkong

There are free classes also to teach you how to grow the edibles.

October 24, 2020, 10:30 AM

Couples in 1980s flocked to Benjamin Sheares Bridge to illegally take wedding photos

The lengths people would go to for a wedding photo.

October 24, 2020, 09:44 AM

Rejected by talent shows, S'porean with autism organises online concerts for youths with special needs

Muhammad Arshad Fawwaz doesn't want other children with special needs to go through the same rejection that he did.

October 24, 2020, 09:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.