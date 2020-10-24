NUS vows to be more open on sexual misconduct cases, change 'conservative' culture

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has admitted to falling short in its handling of recent sexual misconduct allegations.

Professor Tommy Koh, the college's rector, said in a media briefing on October 23, that it was "human instinct" to run away, but that the university has to learn to have a more open policy, and deliver timely info.

Associate Professor Kelvin Pang, master of Tembusu College, assured students that when new fellows are recruited into the college, there are reference checks and they do really evaluate them. Pang also encouraged students to raise up matters with the college if they "feel mildly uncomfortable".

In some sense, it is an issue of culture.

Need for a culture shift

Koh acknowledged that current HR practice might not call for the school to announce somebody had been sacked, but pointed out that there are many stakeholders in the university, and that they all have a right to know.

Associate Professor Leong Ching, NUS Dean of Students and Associate Provost of special projects, pointed to a need for a culture shift, from a culture that is "conservative" and erring on the side of caution, to one that "commits itself to timely, accurate, respectful communication".

Leong also pledged that this transparency will be carried out without compromising the victim's privacy and welfare. She also acknowledged that it was a mistake to not inform students earlier, and that this practice would change.

Leong also said they will take a look at the speed of police reporting.

Despite concerns raised by the Association of Women for Action and Research on police reporting despite the victim's decision, Leong reiterated that the university is obliged to report matters of this nature to the police.

However they acknowledged that there are certain instances where judgement calls are necessary, such as the potential of self-harm by victims, and more caution will have to be taken before reports are filed.

"Offered resignation"

In a Facebook post on Oct. 24, Koh discussed the case, the town hall meeting with the students, and the media briefing.

Facebook user James Ong left a comment saying that as rector, Koh should resign and "take responsibility."

Koh replied that he would "offer his resignation to NUS."

However, he later replied "I am afraid that most of the people do not agree with you. I will abide by their sentiment that I should not resign. Thank you for your suggestion anyway."

Koh told Today, who had earlier ran an article on Koh offering to resign, that he had been joking when he offered to resign.

