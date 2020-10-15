Back

117,000 S'pore public servants can access internet without separate device from Nov. 2, 2020

Phew.

Belmont Lay | October 15, 2020, 12:57 PM

From Nov. 2, 2020, public servants in Singapore will not need a separate device to access the internet securely.

More than 80 per cent of the 146,000 public servants can count on new remote browsing technology solution to navigate the online space safely, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) said on Oct. 15.

Secure Internet Surfing (SIS) will allow public servants to use their work laptops when surfing the Internet for information.

It replaces the current model of Internet surfing separation (ISS) that delinks public servants' work systems from Internet access to safeguard government data.

With the new SIS, public servants will be able to log in to social media sites to make text-based posts.

They can also open links directly from emails and documents.

But some 20 per cent of public servants will continue to use a separate device as they have to handle classified information.

Improve productivity

SNDGG said the rollout of SIS will improve productivity across the public service.

SIS was made possible by recent advances in remote browsing technology.

"Different combinations of technologies can now be implemented together to provide multiple layers of security control, and for us to have in place a more advanced and secure system to safeguard government data," SNDGG said.

How it works

Remote browsing technology works by creating an isolated container that handles all Internet content accessed by the user.

Malware or viruses lurking on the Internet is prevented from direct interaction with government systems.

The container can also be configured to filter out certain types of content deemed unsafe.

This further reduces the risks of malware infection and data theft.

Uploading files to the Internet is allowed, but only for approved websites.

Background

Internet surfing separation was launched in 2016.

By 2017, it was rolled out fully across the public service.

ISS was implemented, SNDGG said, as there were no "suitable mature" solutions or products at the time to enable public servants to access the Internet securely.

It was also introduced on a temporary basis across all public healthcare institutions in 2018.

This was after the SingHealth data breach occurred affecting the data of 1.5 million patients to be compromised.

It is Singapore's worst cyber attack to date.

