20% off S$16.90 Impossible Beef packs at FairPrice & RedMart from Oct. 29 to Nov. 12

Fans of plant-based meat brand Impossible Foods now have a greater incentive to purchase the "meats" and cook the dish at home.

There will be a 20 per cent discount for every Impossible Beef purchase at the check-out at NTUC FairPrice or Redmart, from today (Oct. 29) to Nov. 12.

A 340g pack retails at S$16.90 (price before discount).

Impossible Foods previously announced that their beef substitute would be readily available at 100 FairPrice stores around Singapore.

These include FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets.

Prior to this, Impossible Beef has only been available for home chefs in the United States.

The plant-based meat product can be used to substitute ground beef, and can be used in stews, chili, sauces, braises, minces, meatballs, meat pies or any other recipe that calls for ground beef.

Limited time promotions at Vivocity FairPrice

The brand also introduced a unique new sampling stand located at FairPrice's Vivocity outlet.

The interactive in-store event can be found near the meat chiller section of the supermarket.

There, shoppers can enjoy free samples of the plant-based beef in the form of an Impossible Bao.

Shoppers who purchase Impossible Beef directly from the stand can also enjoy exclusive limited time promotions, which will last till Nov. 1.

Customers who snap a picture of their Impossible Beef purchase and share it on social media with the hashtag #CookImpossible will get recipe cards, limited edition merchandise and stickers.

Meanwhile, customers will get a free Impossible Foods mask with the purchase of one pack Impossible Beef, an Impossible tote bag with the purchase of two packs, and an Impossible apron with the purchase of three packs.

Environmentally-friendly "beef"

The installation also educates shoppers on sustainability, and has photo moments which shoppers can take part in.

For example, a panel at the stand has a circular display of 74 plastic bottles, which represents the number of water bottles saved when one pack of Impossible Beef is purchased.

Impossible Foods offers plant-based meat alternatives which have a smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals.

According to the company, a 113g conventional beef patty made from cows has 80mg cholesterol, 23g of total fat, 9g of saturated fat and 290 calories.

In comparison, a 113g serving of Impossible beef contains no cholesterol, 14g of total fat, 8g of saturated fat and 240 calories.

In terms of carbon footprint, Impossible Beef also uses 96 per cent less land, 87 per cent less water and 89 per cent fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional beef from cows.

Top photo from Impossible Foods