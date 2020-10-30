ICA video shows officers prying open walls of lorry where 1,034 cartons of vapes were hidden

The attempted smuggling of more than one thousand cartons of e-vaporisers, or vapes, was foiled by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Oct. 24.

The cartons were hidden in the headboard and side walls of a Malaysia-registered lorry transporting vegetables, ICA shared in a high-intensity video posted on Facebook on Friday (Oct. 30).

A cinematic production

The video, with really intense background music, showed ICA officers prying open the walls of a Malaysia-registered lorry.

According to the post, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint first noticed anomalies in the x-ray images of the lorry transporting vegetables.

1,034 cartons of assorted e-vaporisers and 13 pieces of "related accessories" were found concealed in the headboard and side walls of the lorry.

This method of concealment is a cause for concern, as similar methods may be used to smuggle security items into Singapore, said ICA.

