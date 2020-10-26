Back

Hougang NPC looking for 2 'masked' individuals to assist in case of Mischief

They are wanted to assist in investigations into a case of Mischief.

Sulaiman Daud | October 26, 2020, 05:50 PM

The Facebook page of the Hougang Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) put out an appeal for information on Oct. 26 concerning two male individuals.

According to the post, the police are looking for them to assist in investigations concerning a case of Mischief reported at Blk 850A Hougang Central MSCP.

The case was reported on Oct. 18.

Not wearing masks properly

The post included a photo of the two individuals in question.

Although they are wearing masks in what appears to be a public place, as mandated due to Covid-19 pandemic measures, they have pulled them down below their mouths and, perhaps unwittingly, revealed their faces more clearly.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image from Hougang NPC Facebook page.

