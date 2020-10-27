Back

HDB's Nov. 2020 BTO launch has 5,770 flats in estates like Bishan, Tampines & Toa Payoh

Five estates.

Tanya Ong | October 27, 2020, 10:15 AM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

HDB will be launching about 5,700 BTO flats in five estates this November.

This includes flats in mature estates such as Bishan, Tampines and Toa Payoh, and non-mature estates such as Sembawang and Tengah.

Bishan

1,500 flats are available, with 2-room Flexi, 3-room, and 4-room options.

The flats, which are located along Bishan Street 14, is a 6-minute walk to Bishan MRT Station.

Photo via HDB.

Sembawang

720 flats are available, with 2-room Flexi, 3-room and 4-room and 5-room options.

Photo via HDB.

Tampines

750 flats are available, with 2-room Flexi, 4-room and 5-room options.

The flats will be an approximately 10-minute walk away from two MRT stations on the Downtown Line, Bedok Reservoir MRT and Tampines West MRT.

Photo via HDB.

Tengah

1,570 flats are available, with 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room options.

This project will be near Plantation MRT station and Hong Kah MRT station, both of which are on the upcoming Jurong Region MRT line.

Photo via HDB.

Toa Payoh (Bidadari)

1,230 flats are available, with 3-room, 4-room and 5-room options.

According to Property Guru, the BTO flats located along Upper Aljunied Road will be in the form of 3-room and 4-room units. A total of 350 flats are offered here.

For the BTO flats along Mount Vernon Road, a total of 880 flats will be in the form of 3-room, 4-room and 5-room units.

Photo via HDB.

Details on the November application have not been released yet.

However, according to a previous HDB release in August, the flats in Tengah will have a shorter waiting time.

Flat buyers are advised to take the estimated project completion timelines into consideration before deciding to submit an application.

Those who have urgent housing needs could consider purchasing an HDB flat in the resale market instead.

The previous launch, which took place in August 2020, saw applications open between Aug. 12 to 18.

Application for the new flats can be made online on HDB InfoWEB once the application window opens up next month. Applicants can apply for only one flat type/category in one town under the BTO exercise.

All the information on the BTO flats on offer is available at HDB InfoWEB.

After November, the next BTO launch will happen in February 2021, where about 3,500 BTO flats in Bukit Batok, Kallang Whampoa, Tengah and Toa Payoh, will be offered.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo by Lim Jun Yao/Google Images.

Smallest baby ever born at NUH weighed 354g, could not be held by mum for 3 months

Stories of Us: Born after only 23 weeks and 6 days of gestation, baby Zaiya had only a 20 per cent chance of survival. Today, seven months later, she is happy and healthy.

October 27, 2020, 04:07 PM

Ex-Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min joins car rental company as senior advisor

The company said Lam brings a 'wealth of experience and deep understanding of Singapore’s transport sector'.

October 27, 2020, 04:07 PM

7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 27, 1 case in the community

Latest update.

October 27, 2020, 03:49 PM

All candidates for PSLE & GCE-level exams can view results online: MOE

Eligible students can use SingPass to view their results.

October 27, 2020, 03:46 PM

JJ Lin holding livestream concert for new album on Oct. 30, 2020, 8pm

New songs!

October 27, 2020, 03:36 PM

I'm 36 years old with no HDB flat, but I'm writing my will now

Life goes on for everyone else when you are dead.

October 27, 2020, 03:25 PM

S'pore rescue group finds over 40 cats in pest-infested home, including newborns & dead cats

The group is also appealing for donations for these rescued cats.

October 27, 2020, 02:50 PM

Tunglok Teahouse launches à la carte dimsum dinner buffet with 41 items on menu from S$26.80++

Looks good.

October 27, 2020, 02:39 PM

Tampering with TraceTogether token could lead to jail time

Singapore is not just a fine country.

October 27, 2020, 02:11 PM

S'pore start-up wins S$678,000 prize for inventing lab-grown milk made without animals

TurtleTree Labs says their milk is 95 per cent less resource consumptive.

October 27, 2020, 01:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.