HDB's Nov. 2020 BTO launch has 5,770 flats in estates like Bishan, Tampines & Toa Payoh

HDB will be launching about 5,700 BTO flats in five estates this November.

This includes flats in mature estates such as Bishan, Tampines and Toa Payoh, and non-mature estates such as Sembawang and Tengah.

Bishan

1,500 flats are available, with 2-room Flexi, 3-room, and 4-room options.

The flats, which are located along Bishan Street 14, is a 6-minute walk to Bishan MRT Station.

Sembawang

720 flats are available, with 2-room Flexi, 3-room and 4-room and 5-room options.

Tampines

750 flats are available, with 2-room Flexi, 4-room and 5-room options.

The flats will be an approximately 10-minute walk away from two MRT stations on the Downtown Line, Bedok Reservoir MRT and Tampines West MRT.

Tengah

1,570 flats are available, with 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room options.

This project will be near Plantation MRT station and Hong Kah MRT station, both of which are on the upcoming Jurong Region MRT line.

Toa Payoh (Bidadari)

1,230 flats are available, with 3-room, 4-room and 5-room options.

According to Property Guru, the BTO flats located along Upper Aljunied Road will be in the form of 3-room and 4-room units. A total of 350 flats are offered here.

For the BTO flats along Mount Vernon Road, a total of 880 flats will be in the form of 3-room, 4-room and 5-room units.

Details on the November application have not been released yet.

However, according to a previous HDB release in August, the flats in Tengah will have a shorter waiting time.

Flat buyers are advised to take the estimated project completion timelines into consideration before deciding to submit an application.

Those who have urgent housing needs could consider purchasing an HDB flat in the resale market instead.

The previous launch, which took place in August 2020, saw applications open between Aug. 12 to 18.

Application for the new flats can be made online on HDB InfoWEB once the application window opens up next month. Applicants can apply for only one flat type/category in one town under the BTO exercise.

All the information on the BTO flats on offer is available at HDB InfoWEB.

After November, the next BTO launch will happen in February 2021, where about 3,500 BTO flats in Bukit Batok, Kallang Whampoa, Tengah and Toa Payoh, will be offered.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo by Lim Jun Yao/Google Images.