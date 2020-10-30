Back

S'pore woman books GrabHitch ride, gets ride home in 45-seater bus with no other passengers

The driver's car was in the workshop, he explained.

Fasiha Nazren | October 30, 2020, 08:33 PM

For the uninitiated, GrabHitch is a social carpooling service, which is slightly cheaper than a normal private-hire car.

The only catch is that there may be more than one passenger (although this has been temporarily halted due to safe distancing measures) and things can get a bit uncomfortable if the vehicle isn't super spacious.

But for one Twitter user @itchykimchi, she had no such problems whatsoever.

Because her ride home was a 45-seater bus. And the best part? She was the only passenger.

In a Twitter post, she shared that she decided to book a GrabHitch to go home from work as she wasn't feeling well.

After confirming a Hitch with a Toyota Corolla Altis driver, the driver informed her that he had to replace the car with another vehicle as his car is in the workshop.

Photo from @itchykimchi on Twitter.

What she didn't expect was for the replacement vehicle to be a whole 45-seater bus.

Photo from @itchykimchi on Twitter.

Photo from @itchykimchi on Twitter.

A selfie of herself on the bus:

Photo from @itchykimchi on Twitter.

And it seems like she enjoyed the journey too, considering that she had a conversation with the driver for most of the journey.

In her thread, she also said she hopes that the driver won't get into trouble for this.

Hope he received a five-star rating.

Top image from @itchykimchi on Instagram.

