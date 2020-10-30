S'pore woman books GrabHitch ride, gets ride home in 45-seater bus with no other passengers

For the uninitiated, GrabHitch is a social carpooling service, which is slightly cheaper than a normal private-hire car.

The only catch is that there may be more than one passenger (although this has been temporarily halted due to safe distancing measures) and things can get a bit uncomfortable if the vehicle isn't super spacious.

But for one Twitter user @itchykimchi, she had no such problems whatsoever.

Because her ride home was a 45-seater bus. And the best part? She was the only passenger.

So yesterday i had horrible cramps that I decided to order a hitch back from work. My rider told me that his ride is in the workshop so he’s gonna use a different vehicle. I didnt expect that my “new” ride would be a bus and me being the only passenger he’s bringing pic.twitter.com/0v2f32Npby — ninachuu (@itchykimchi) October 28, 2020

In a Twitter post, she shared that she decided to book a GrabHitch to go home from work as she wasn't feeling well.

After confirming a Hitch with a Toyota Corolla Altis driver, the driver informed her that he had to replace the car with another vehicle as his car is in the workshop.

What she didn't expect was for the replacement vehicle to be a whole 45-seater bus.

A selfie of herself on the bus:

And it seems like she enjoyed the journey too, considering that she had a conversation with the driver for most of the journey.

In her thread, she also said she hopes that the driver won't get into trouble for this.

Either way! The uncle us really nice and we talked most of the journey. pic.twitter.com/VUzMg0uCWl — ninachuu (@itchykimchi) October 28, 2020

Hope he received a five-star rating.

Top image from @itchykimchi on Instagram.