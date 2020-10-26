10 arrested in Geylang gambling raid, also investigated for breaching Covid-19 rules

Nine men and one woman were arrested on Oct. 21, 2020, along Lorong 14 and Lorong 23 during a police enforcement operation.

The individuals were between the ages of 41 and 73.

They were apprehended by officers from the Bedok Police Division for gambling-related offences.

According to the Singapore Police Force, cash amounting to more than S$1,300 believed to be gambling proceeds, were seized along with gambling paraphernalia.

The individuals will also be investigated for breaching Covid-19 regulations by gathering in a group of more than 5 persons.

One of the men was also arrested for suspected drug offences.

An individual found guilty of managing or assisting in the management of a common gaming house could be fined up to s$50,000 and jail up to three years.

Those found guilty of gambling in such places face a maximum fine of S$5,000, a prison sentence up to six months, or both.

In addition, those found guilty of providing unlawful remote gambling services could be slapped with up to S$200,000 in fines, a prison sentence of five years, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Singapore Police Force