Back

10 arrested in Geylang gambling raid, also investigated for breaching Covid-19 rules

If found guilty those involved could face up to five years in jail and fines up to S$200,000.

Andrew Koay | October 26, 2020, 05:10 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Nine men and one woman were arrested on Oct. 21, 2020, along Lorong 14 and Lorong 23 during a police enforcement operation.

The individuals were between the ages of 41 and 73.

They were apprehended by officers from the Bedok Police Division for gambling-related offences.

According to the Singapore Police Force, cash amounting to more than S$1,300 believed to be gambling proceeds, were seized along with gambling paraphernalia.

The individuals will also be investigated for breaching Covid-19 regulations by gathering in a group of more than 5 persons.

One of the men was also arrested for suspected drug offences.

An individual found guilty of managing or assisting in the management of a common gaming house could be fined up to s$50,000 and jail up to three years.

Those found guilty of gambling in such places face a maximum fine of S$5,000, a prison sentence up to six months, or both.

In addition, those found guilty of providing unlawful remote gambling services could be slapped with up to S$200,000 in fines, a prison sentence of five years, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image from Singapore Police Force

Sentosa launches evening yacht cruise along S'pore's skyline for 2 at S$100 nett

October 26, 2020, 06:30 PM

Yes, TraceTogether tokens can fit into a first-generation AirPods case

Time to whip out the branded covers.

October 26, 2020, 06:17 PM

Café Coco at Gardens By The Bay has Lavender-themed 3-course brunch for S$48

Aesthetic.

October 26, 2020, 06:15 PM

Woman charged for failing to wear mask & attacking 4 people at Tan Tock Seng Hospital

The reason for her assault is unknown.

October 26, 2020, 06:12 PM

This is Clementi Forest, the most important unprotected patch of forest in S’pore

Off the beaten track you find a nature paradise.

October 26, 2020, 06:10 PM

Here’s why a seacation is just as good or even better than a staycation

Feel like you’re overseas, quite literally.

October 26, 2020, 06:00 PM

Hougang NPC looking for 2 'masked' individuals to assist in case of Mischief

They are wanted to assist in investigations into a case of Mischief.

October 26, 2020, 05:50 PM

S$7.45 Abalone Cheese Beehoon at Serangoon Gardens in 1-for-1 promo till Oct. 31

There are other dishes at Nic & Tom Eatery which are also worth your stomach space and money.

October 26, 2020, 05:47 PM

Pedestrian crossing Marine Parade junction casually delivers back kick at passing taxi

Kung-fu fighting.

October 26, 2020, 04:22 PM

Greenpeace says Fukushima water to be released by Japan could 'damage' human DNA

An official decision by the Japanese government has not been made yet.

October 26, 2020, 04:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.