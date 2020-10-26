10 arrested in Geylang gambling raid, also investigated for breaching Covid-19 rules

Nine men and one woman were arrested on Oct. 21, 2020, along Lorong 14 and Lorong 23 during a police enforcement operation.
The individuals were between the ages of 41 and 73.
They were apprehended by officers from the Bedok Police Division for gambling-related offences.
According to the Singapore Police Force, cash amounting to more than S$1,300 believed to be gambling proceeds, were seized along with gambling paraphernalia.
The individuals will also be investigated for breaching Covid-19 regulations by gathering in a group of more than 5 persons.
One of the men was also arrested for suspected drug offences.
An individual found guilty of managing or assisting in the management of a common gaming house could be fined up to s$50,000 and jail up to three years.
Those found guilty of gambling in such places face a maximum fine of S$5,000, a prison sentence up to six months, or both.
In addition, those found guilty of providing unlawful remote gambling services could be slapped with up to S$200,000 in fines, a prison sentence of five years, or both.
Police investigations are ongoing.
We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn
Top image from Singapore Police Force
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.