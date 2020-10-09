Financial Times: S'pore should offer citizenship pathway to maids & migrant workers

A former Singapore correspondent for the Financial Times has proposed a radical idea in a good natured way: Singapore should offer a pathway to citizenship for domestic and migrant workers.

The correspondent, Jeevan Vasagar, highlighted that the Covid-19 outbreak within the migrant workers' dormitories in Singapore has exposed the country's reliance on the "short-term" labour provided by these workers.

In addition, Singapore is also facing a demographic challenge, given that the low birth rate means the number of native workers are dropping.

Vasagar's position was articulated in an FT article, "A three-pronged plan to secure Singapore's role in SE Asia".

More than just giving out citizenship

He wrote that there are three means for Singapore to consolidate its special role in the Southeast Asia region in the face of increasing competition.

The piece discussed at length the potential policies that Singapore could adopt to maintain regional competitiveness as the economic recovery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic begins to pick up.

Apart from the citizenship proposal, Jeevan also touched on logistical innovation and accelerating the shift to digital services.

But it is the citizenship proposal that would surely raise eyebrows in this current climate with nativism alive and well, and globalisation being reversed.

Offering citizenship pathway will "benefit everyone"

Vasagar elaborated, albeit vaguely, on how offering both domestic and migrant workers a route to citizenship will "benefit everyone".

This win-win deal solves the demographic challenge, he argued, as well as allows Singapore to gain access to a potential source of "skilled workers".

It also strengthens ties with other countries in the region by having their people lay down roots here.

He noted that currently, with workers bonded to a single employer, they cannot bring their families over and did not have any path to citizenship.

In the meantime, the government has acknowledged the need to improve the living conditions of migrant workers, and foot the bill for those who have caught Covid-19 in Singapore.

Possible shortcomings not discussed

However, Vasagar did not elaborate on the feasibility of pushing through such a proposal.

Without seriously considering the extent of the possible blowbacks and the amount of political will required to push through with his proposal relegates his idea to a mere suggestion.

What is being done about the falling birth rate?

Singapore has been and still is trying to increase its birth rate.

On Oct. 5, finance minister Heng Swee Keat announced that the government will introduce a one-off additional support for newborns, on top of the existing Baby Bonus Cash Gift.

He noted that the government had received feedback that the Covid-19 outbreak has caused some "aspiring parents" to postpone their plans as a result of uncertainty in income.

Heng stated:

"Hence, to help with expenses during this period, we will introduce a one-off additional support for newborns. This will be on top of the Baby Bonus Cash Gift, which provides eligible parents up to S$10,000 in benefits."

Heng added that Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah will share more details on the one-off support soon.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Ministry of Manpower Facebook