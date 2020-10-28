Back

Zaobao reporter shows hawkers old screen shots as proof of cashless payment, 'gets away with it' mostly

A social experiment.

Tanya Ong | October 28, 2020, 11:27 AM

An increasing number of hawkers in Singapore are accepting cashless payment options, which have been touted as effortless and convenient for payer and payee.

One common cashless payment method would be Nets Pay, which involves scanning a QR code using the app.

But do the hawkers actually really check if payment has indeed been received?

Experiment

Lianhe Zaobao decided to put this to the test with six hawkers in Singapore.

The plan? One of the reporters would indicate that they wish to pay by Nets Pay, scan the QR code, and show the hawkers an old screenshot of a previous payment.

The entire process was documented in a video published on Oct. 21.

Screenshot via Zaobao video.

Four out of six accept at face value

Out of the six hawkers, four merely glanced at the screenshot and let the reporter "get away with it".

One of the hawkers, who was selling sugarcane juice, told her that a receipt would usually be printed at the terminal immediately upon receiving payment.

Because there was no receipt that was being printed, he knew something was wrong.

The second hawker who saw through this ruse also added that she would receive a notification on her phone when payment has been received.

Four hawkers out of the six did not check the terminal.

Screenshot via Zaobao video.

Too busy to check

Some of the hawkers Zaobao spoke to said that they rarely check if payment has indeed been received, especially if they are busy or rushing to serve the customers.

One said that many of his customers are long-time customers, and added: "Even if they really didn't pay, take it as I'm giving them a treat."

Hawkers pointed out that the cashless payment option is good for them as it still allows for people to buy from them even if they did not bring cash out.

One of the hawkers, who runs a drinks stall, said: "We have to continue along this path because of technological advancements. There's no choice."

However, there are some who still struggle with such payment options because of the payment processes or that they are unfamiliar with apps, which are typically in English.

Screenshot via Zaobao video.

You can watch the full video here:

Top photo via Lianhe Zaobao

