All 12 imported Covid-19 cases were asymptomatic, includes Egyptian in S'pore to marry fiancée

Oct. 21 marked the third time this month that there were no locally transmitted cases of Covid-19.

Instead, all of the 12 cases were imported. They were all asymptomatic, and all were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore. They were tested while serving their SHN.

They came from Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia and India, comprising Work Permit holders and Dependant's Pass holders.

Case 58,097 arrived here from Egypt on a Short-Term Visit Pass. He intended to marry his fiancée in Singapore. You can see a breakdown below:

Places visited

The list of places visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period remained unchanged from Oct. 20.

Hospital situation

Two more cases have been discharged.

43 remain in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit. 41 are isolated and cared for in Community Care Facilities.

The number of deaths due to complications from Covid-19 remains at 28.

