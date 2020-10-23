Westgate's new supermarket has Ippudo ramen kits, sake bar & in-store F&B shops like Windowsill Pies & Beverly Hills Cheesecake

Singaporeans in the West have a new supermarket waiting for them.

Eccellente by HAO mart officially opened at Westgate on Oct. 17.

The space at Westgate was formerly occupied by Isetan's supermarket section, which closed down in March 2020.

Ippudo DIY ramen

One of the items that you can look forward to is Ippudo's frozen ramen kits.

The ramen kits include the ramen noodles, tonkotsu soup base, pork belly chashu slices as well as marinated black fungus.

These ramen kits come in two flavours:

Shiromaru Motoaji ramen kit (S$14.80)

Akamaru Shinaji ramen kit (S$15.80)

Shoppers can also get a slab of Ippudo's pork belly chashu kit.

In-store retailers

The new supermarket features a variety of in-store food and beverage chains including Chicha San Chen, Lao Ban and Andersen's Ice Cream.

Windowsill Pies

Fans of the pie shop don't have to travel all the way to Haji Lane to get their dessert fix.

Windowsill Pies has a variety of flavours including pecan pie (S$6.80):

Lao Ban

Chicha San Chen

Beverly Hills Cheesecake

Beverly Hills Cheesecake carries a variety of desserts from The Cheesecake Factory, including this vanilla bean cheesecake (S$9.90).

The price of a slice of cheesecake varies from S$7.90 to S$10.90.

Japanese food and sake bar

Like most supermarkets, Eccellente also has a Japanese food section that serves a variety of Japanese food and condiments.

But what sets it apart is a sake bar right next to the Japanese food section:

There is also a Korean food bar where you can purchase frozen Korean food as well as cooked food like spicy rice cakes, octopus dumplings and instant noodles with kimchi.

Apart from fresh produce and F&B options, Eccellente also has an entire section dedicated to DIY and hardware equipment.

Address: Westgate #B2-01 3 Gateway Dr, Singapore 608532

Opening hours: 8am to 10:30pm, daily

Top image from Eccellente and Fasiha Nazren.