Westgate's new supermarket has Ippudo ramen kits, sake bar & in-store F&B shops like Windowsill Pies & Beverly Hills Cheesecake

Food galore.

Fasiha Nazren | October 23, 2020, 02:35 PM

Singaporeans in the West have a new supermarket waiting for them.

Eccellente by HAO mart officially opened at Westgate on Oct. 17.

Photo courtesy of Eccellente.

The space at Westgate was formerly occupied by Isetan's supermarket section, which closed down in March 2020.

Ippudo DIY ramen

One of the items that you can look forward to is Ippudo's frozen ramen kits.

The ramen kits include the ramen noodles, tonkotsu soup base, pork belly chashu slices as well as marinated black fungus.

These ramen kits come in two flavours:

Shiromaru Motoaji ramen kit (S$14.80)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Akamaru Shinaji ramen kit (S$15.80)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Shoppers can also get a slab of Ippudo's pork belly chashu kit.

In-store retailers

The new supermarket features a variety of in-store food and beverage chains including Chicha San Chen, Lao Ban and Andersen's Ice Cream.

Windowsill Pies

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Fans of the pie shop don't have to travel all the way to Haji Lane to get their dessert fix.

Windowsill Pies has a variety of flavours including pecan pie (S$6.80):

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Lao Ban

Photo from Eccellente.

Chicha San Chen

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Beverly Hills Cheesecake

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Beverly Hills Cheesecake carries a variety of desserts from The Cheesecake Factory, including this vanilla bean cheesecake (S$9.90).

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The price of a slice of cheesecake varies from S$7.90 to S$10.90.

Japanese food and sake bar

Like most supermarkets, Eccellente also has a Japanese food section that serves a variety of Japanese food and condiments.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

But what sets it apart is a sake bar right next to the Japanese food section:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

There is also a Korean food bar where you can purchase frozen Korean food as well as cooked food like spicy rice cakes, octopus dumplings and instant noodles with kimchi.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Apart from fresh produce and F&B options, Eccellente also has an entire section dedicated to DIY and hardware equipment.

Photo courtesy of Eccellente.

Photo courtesy of Eccellente.

Address: Westgate #B2-01 3 Gateway Dr, Singapore 608532

Opening hours: 8am to 10:30pm, daily

Top image from Eccellente and Fasiha Nazren.

