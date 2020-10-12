Back

Man, 53, found drowned at East Coast Park on Sunday evening, Oct. 11

He had just celebrated his birthday last month, and planned to go Malaysia with his brother once Covid-19 was over.

Jane Zhang | October 12, 2020, 07:59 PM

A 53-year-old man drowned in the waters off of East Coast Park on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 11.

His body was found floating in the water later the same evening.

He was at East Coast Park for a family picnic, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Was having family picnic at East Coast park

Speaking with Zaobao, the victim's elder brother shared that their family has 11 sons and three daughters. The deceased was the 12th child.

They were at East Coast Park for a picnic with their youngest brother's family, and the deceased was helping lay out food on the table but went away afterward.

Later, a man ran over to inform the family that the deceased had gone into the water for fifteen minutes and hadn't reappeared.

Family members reportedly went down to the water, but the waves were too strong.

They thus contacted the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for help.

SCDF and police called in

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of suspected drowning at East Coast Park near carpark F3 around 2:10pm on Sunday, Oct. 11.

SCDF said that it responded to a call at around 2:15pm for water rescue assistance.

Upon arrival, they immediately conducted search operations for a missing person.

SCDF deployed firefighters to conduct a visual search from the shore and divers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) to conduct an underwater search at the area the deceased was last seen.

In addition, SCDF's marine firefighters on board a Rapid Response Fire Vessel plied the nearby area to conduct a surface search.

However, the search operations had to be called off after about three-and-a-half hours as a safety precaution, as it was approaching night.

The search operations were planned to resume at first light the following morning.

At about 7:15pm, SCDF received a call that a body was found floating. The body of a 53-year-old man was subsequently found and retrieved from the waters.

Photo via Telegram / East Coast Beach Plan.

Photo via Facebook / SG Chinese Community.

Photo via Facebook / SG Chinese Community.

The man was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Well-loved by family

The deceased was well-loved by his family, his elder brother told Zaobao, and had lived with the elder brother when he was alive.

He had just celebrated his birthday last month, and they planned to go Malaysia once Covid-19 was over.

Top photo via Facebook / SG Chinese Community.

