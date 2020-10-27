Back

Free admission to Doraemon exhibition at National Museum of S'pore from Oct. 31 - Dec. 27, 2020

Sneak peek.

Fasiha Nazren | Mandy How | October 27, 2020, 12:41 PM

Events

The Doraemon’s Time-Travelling Adventures exhibition will be at the National Museum of Singapore (NMS) from Oct. 31 to Dec. 27, 2020.

Photo opportunities with Doraemon are ostensibly the highlight of the event.

A total of 14 statues are situated at the lawn, including one by the museum sign and another with the Anywhere Door.

These statues are of Doraemon from different periods.

Visitors can also check out Doraemon’s Gadgets of the Future, such as the Doc-in-a-Box and Shrink Ray.

If the memories are buried too deep in your childhood, labels next to the gadgets will inform you of their function.

Covid-19 measures

NMS assures visitors that the installations are applied with self-disinfecting coating and cleaned regularly.

Visitors are also reminded to refrain from touching the installations, observe safe management measures and good personal hygiene during their time at the museum.

Designated spots have been arranged for photo-taking, with no more than five persons or one household allowed at a spot.

Details

Doraemon’s Time-Travelling Adventures exhibition 

National Museum of Singapore (NMS)

93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897

Oct. 31 to Dec. 27, 2020

10am to 7pm, last admission at 6:30pm

Admission is free.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren

