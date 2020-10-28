Trump walks out of interview after questioned on his tweets & name-calling

At the very beginning of her interview with United States President Donald Trump, 60 Minutes presenter Lesley Stahl asked him the question that would set the tone for the rest of the event.

"Are you ready for some tough questions?"

What followed was a tempestuous affair, with Trump often accusing Stahl of being too "negative".

"You brought up a lot of subjects that were inappropriately brought up," said the president at one point.

And before Stahl could get through all her queries, Trump decided he had enough.

When confronted with a question on whether his use of social media and his name-calling was "turning people off", Trump responded: "I think I wouldn't be here if I didn't have social media."

It sparked a back and forth about Trump's habit of labelling the media "fake" and eventually ended with Trump walking out of the interview.

"I think we have enough of an interview here, Hope. Okay? That's enough. Let's go," he said to his aide Hope Hicks.

Trump says his answers were "full, flowing and 'magnificently brilliant'"

The interview, including its abrupt ending, has now been released by CBS, the network which airs 60 Minutes.

However, Trump had already posted clips of it on his own social media last Thursday (Oct. 22), reported The Guardian.

In a tweet, the president accused Stahl of "bias, hatred and rudeness".

Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA https://t.co/ETDJzMQg8X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020

Another post beckoned viewers to "compare (Trump's) full, flowing and 'magnificently brilliant' answers" to Stahl's "constant interrupts and anger".

I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted “takeout” interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and “magnificently brilliant” answers to their “Q’s”. https://t.co/L3szccGamP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020

According to The Guardian, 60 Minutes' interviews which featured both Trump and his opponent Biden drew a total of 16.8 million viewers.

It was the biggest audience for the show since an interview two years ago with Stormy Daniels, the adult film actor and producer who claimed to have been involved in an affair with Trump.

A fact check by CNN found that throughout the 20-minute segment, Trump made at least 16 false or misleading claims.

Presenter received death threat

Sources who spoke to TMZ said CBS had since provided Stahl with around-the-clock security due to a death threat directed at the presenter and her family.

Security details are also monitoring the homes of Stahl's family members.

TMZ reported that police have opened an investigation into the death threat.

Top image screenshot from 60 Minutes