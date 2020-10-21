Back

Iconic crab at Osaka temporarily loses 2 legs after 'exhaustion from continuous service'

Delicious accident.

Nyi Nyi Thet | October 21, 2020, 06:31 PM

Osakan icons at Dotonbori have not fared too well this year.

Earlier, the pufferfish lantern had been taken down after 100 years.

Here is the sight of the giant fish being towed away.

Its undersea chum has caused a bit of a worry recently as well.

Here is the crab in case you forgot.

Photo by John S Lander/LightRocket via Getty Images

It's been looking a bit worse for wear recently.

Fewer legs to stand on.

According to SoraNews, the crab's legless days are just temporary, though.

The note on the crab playfully explains away the legs' disappearance due to exhaustion.

As translated by SoraNews:

“Oops – snapped off due to exhaustion from continuous service?”

A Yahoo Japan article clarified that the legs have been taken off to be repaired, and will be reattached when the business opens later this month.

Image from Getty and Twitter

