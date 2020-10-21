Iconic crab at Osaka temporarily loses 2 legs after 'exhaustion from continuous service'

Osakan icons at Dotonbori have not fared too well this year.
Earlier, the pufferfish lantern had been taken down after 100 years.
Here is the sight of the giant fish being towed away.
ほな！さいなら 大阪のシンボル「づぼらや」ふぐちょうちんが撤去 閉店準備で オリジナル版→https://t.co/hyiwSHgMwh pic.twitter.com/ObL45qrpPM— 毎日新聞映像グループ (@eizo_desk) September 3, 2020
Its undersea chum has caused a bit of a worry recently as well.
Here is the crab in case you forgot.
It's been looking a bit worse for wear recently.
お、お父さんの— かにぼん【かに道楽公式】 (@kanibong) October 20, 2020
脚が２本なくなっちゃったぼんΣ(•̀ω•́ )vv
24年間休まず、
働き続けてくれて、ありがとぼん！
10月23日金曜日までごゆっくりぼんv(๑•ᴗ•๑)v pic.twitter.com/pydb2YOSB3
昨日の深夜にカニ道楽— Ray Osaka_ギン (@RayosakaGin) October 20, 2020
解体されてて今日見たら
2本取られてたけど
元気そうやったわ！笑笑
ブラック企業やったんやろな！ pic.twitter.com/2etfZj4IOn
Fewer legs to stand on.
According to SoraNews, the crab's legless days are just temporary, though.
The note on the crab playfully explains away the legs' disappearance due to exhaustion.
As translated by SoraNews:
“Oops – snapped off due to exhaustion from continuous service?”
A Yahoo Japan article clarified that the legs have been taken off to be repaired, and will be reattached when the business opens later this month.
Image from Getty and Twitter
