7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 27, 1 case in the community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 27, as of 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,980.

According to MOH, there are seven new cases, one of them is in the community.

There are no new cases in the dormitories.

In addition, there are six imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared late tonight.

Daily cases in October

Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Oct. 15: 3

Oct. 16: 9

Oct. 17: 3

Oct. 18: 7

Oct. 19: 4

Oct. 20: 6

Oct. 21: 12

Oct. 22: 8

Oct. 23: 10

Oct. 24: 14

Oct. 25: 5

Oct. 26: 3

Oct. 27: 7

