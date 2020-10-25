Back

5 Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 25, no new cases in the community

In total, there are 57,970 cases in Singapore.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 25, 2020, 03:48 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed five new cases on Oct. 25, as of 12pm.

The new cases include two locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Both cases are from the dormitories and there are no new cases in the community.

In addition, there are three imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared tonight.

Daily cases in October

Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Oct. 15: 3

Oct. 16: 9

Oct. 17: 3

Oct. 18: 7

Oct. 19: 4

Oct. 20: 6

Oct. 21: 12

Oct. 22: 8

Oct. 23: 10

Oct. 24: 14

Oct. 25: 5

