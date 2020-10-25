5 Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 25, no new cases in the community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed five new cases on Oct. 25, as of 12pm.

In total, there are 57,970 cases in Singapore.

The new cases include two locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Both cases are from the dormitories and there are no new cases in the community.

In addition, there are three imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared tonight.

Daily cases in October

Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Oct. 15: 3

Oct. 16: 9

Oct. 17: 3

Oct. 18: 7

Oct. 19: 4

Oct. 20: 6

Oct. 21: 12

Oct. 22: 8

Oct. 23: 10

Oct. 24: 14

Oct. 25: 5

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Clean and Green Singapore/Facebook