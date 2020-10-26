3 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 26, no new community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed three new cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 26, as of 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,973.

The new cases include one case of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, who resided in a dormitory.

In addition, there are two imported cases, who had both been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared later tonight.

Daily cases in October

Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Oct. 15: 3

Oct. 16: 9

Oct. 17: 3

Oct. 18: 7

Oct. 19: 4

Oct. 20: 6

Oct. 21: 12

Oct. 22: 8

Oct. 23: 10

Oct. 24: 14

Oct. 25: 5

Oct. 26: 3

Top image via Unsplash.