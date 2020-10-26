3 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 26, no new community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed three new cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 26, as of 12pm.
This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,973.
The new cases include one case of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, who resided in a dormitory.
In addition, there are two imported cases, who had both been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared later tonight.
Daily cases in October
Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:
Oct. 1: 21
Oct. 2: 10
Oct. 3: 6
Oct. 4: 12
Oct. 5: 7
Oct. 6: 11
Oct. 7: 10
Oct. 8: 9
Oct. 9: 10
Oct. 10: 7
Oct. 11: 10
Oct. 12: 4
Oct. 13: 4
Oct. 14: 5
Oct. 15: 3
Oct. 16: 9
Oct. 17: 3
Oct. 18: 7
Oct. 19: 4
Oct. 20: 6
Oct. 21: 12
Oct. 22: 8
Oct. 23: 10
Oct. 24: 14
Oct. 25: 5
Oct. 26: 3
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image via Unsplash.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.