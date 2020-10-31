2 S'poreans, aged 71 & 56, part of imported Covid-19 cases on Oct. 31

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 31, as of 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,015.

Two S'porean imported cases

There are no community or dormitory cases today.

All 12 new cases today were imported.

Of the 12 new imported cases, two are Singapore citizens, one is a PR, eight are Work Permit Holders and one is a Dependant's Pass holder.

Among the two Singaporeans, a 56-year-old man returned from Indonesia while a 71-year old woman arrived from the United States.

No new locations

No new locations were reported today.

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Four more discharged

Four more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,913 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

There are currently 42 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

32 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

These are those who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19.

Top image via Changi Airport's Facebook page

