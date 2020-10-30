JEM, City Square Mall among new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 30, as of 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,003.

New locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

10 new locations were added to the list on Oct. 30:

Oct. 16 - Jem (50 Jurong Gateway Road) H&M,

Oct. 16 - Jem (50 Jurong Gateway Road), Uniqlo

Oct. 17 - Hillion Mall (17 Petir Road), McDonald’s

Oct. 21 - International Plaza (10 Anson Road) BLS International – Indian Passport, Visa Application Centre, Singapore

Oct. 21 - Hillion Mall (17 Petir Road), McDonald’s

Oct. 24 - Mustafa Centre (145 Syed Alwi Road)

Oct. 26 - City Square Mall (180 Kitchener Road), McDonald's

Oct. 26 - Jetspeed Travel Pte Ltd (3 Coleman Street)

Oct. 28 - Jem (50 Jurong Gateway Road), H&M

Oct. 28 - Westgate (3 Gateway Drive), QCD Technology

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

One case in the community

There are two new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Based on investigations so far, one of them is a community case.

Case 58176 is asymptomatic and was detected when he underwent a pre-departure Covid-19 test on Oct. 27 prior to a planned trip to India which came back positive.

He had been in India in July and August 2020, and had served a 14-day SHN at a dedicated facility when he returned to Singapore on Aug. 28.

He tested negative for Covid-19 while serving his SHN.

His serological test taken on Oct. 29 is positive, and epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine if this could be a past infection.

One dormitory case

Of the two locally-transmitted cases reported today, one resided in the dormitories.

He had been identified earlier as a contact of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

He was tested during quarantine to determine his status.

Seven imported cases

There are seven imported cases reported by MOH today.

All seven imported cases had been placed on 14-day SHNs upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN at dedicated facilities.

10 more discharged

10 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,909 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

There are currently 42 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

24 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19.

