7 new imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 28, no new locally transmitted cases

Latest update.

Andrew Koay | October 28, 2020, 03:24 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 28, as of 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,987.

According to MOH, out of the seven new cases, none of them are from the community or the dormitories.

Instead, they are all imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared later tonight.

Daily cases in October

Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Oct. 15: 3

Oct. 16: 9

Oct. 17: 3

Oct. 18: 7

Oct. 19: 4

Oct. 20: 6

Oct. 21: 12

Oct. 22: 8

Oct. 23: 10

Oct. 24: 14

Oct. 25: 5

Oct. 26: 3

Oct. 27: 7

Oct. 28: 7

