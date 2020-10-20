Back

No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases in S'pore

The total number of cases stand at 57,921.

Siti Hawa | October 20, 2020, 10:40 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional six cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Tuesday (Oct. 20).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,921.

Four imported cases

There are two cases residing in dormitories today, of whom one had been identified earlier as a contact of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

He was tested during quarantine to determine his status.

The remaining case was detected through bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

There are also four imported cases.

Among the four imported cases, one is a Singaporean (Case 58083) and another is a Singapore Permanent Resident (Case 58086) who returned to Singapore from Indonesia and India respectively.

The remaining cases (Cases 58080 and 58082) are Work Pass holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from the UAE and Germany.

They had all been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

No new community cases are reported today.

No new cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,819 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 38 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit. 36 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

No new locations were reported today.

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top photos via Jurong Health Campus on Facebook

