10 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Oct. 23, all imported

As of 12pm.

Fasiha Nazren | October 23, 2020, 03:43 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminary confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (Oct. 23).

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All 10 are imported cases, all were placed on Stay-Home Notice open arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases to 57,951.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in October

Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Oct. 15: 3

Oct. 16: 9

Oct. 17: 3

Oct. 18: 7

Oct. 19: 4

Oct. 20: 6

Oct. 21: 12

Oct. 22: 8

Oct. 23: 10

Top image by Shawn Ang via Unsplash.

