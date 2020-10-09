Kids get free small-sized drink from Coffee Bean S'pore on Oct. 9 to celebrate Children's Day

Coffee Bean is giving one free drink to each child aged 12 years and below today (Oct. 9, 2020) in celebration of Children's Day.

Details

Kids can choose a free small-sized drink from one of these flavours:

Pure Dark Chocolate Ice Blended

Pure Vanilla Ice Blended

Signature Hot Chocolate

Hot Vanilla

The deal is limited to one redemption per child aged 12 years and below on Oct. 9, 2020, while stocks last at all Coffee Bean Singapore outlets.

Do note that the giveaway is also not applicable with any other promotions or privileges.

Here are some photos: