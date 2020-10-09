Kids get free small-sized drink from Coffee Bean S'pore on Oct. 9 to celebrate Children's Day

Coffee Bean is giving one free drink to each child aged 12 years and below today (Oct. 9, 2020) in celebration of Children's Day.
Details
Kids can choose a free small-sized drink from one of these flavours:
- Pure Dark Chocolate Ice Blended
- Pure Vanilla Ice Blended
- Signature Hot Chocolate
- Hot Vanilla
The deal is limited to one redemption per child aged 12 years and below on Oct. 9, 2020, while stocks last at all Coffee Bean Singapore outlets.
Do note that the giveaway is also not applicable with any other promotions or privileges.
View this post on Instagram
Hooray, Children’s day is this Friday 💜 Here’s a sweet treat for all kids aged 12 years old and below – swing by on Friday, 9 Oct, and have a free small size drink on us! Bring your kiddo and let him or her choose from our Pure Dark Chocolate Ice Blended, Pure Vanilla Ice Blended, Signature Hot Chocolate or Hot Vanilla for a delicious #CoffeeBeanSG adventure. Available for 1 day only on 9 Oct 2020, Friday, at all #CoffeeBeanSG stores. Limited to 1 redemption per child aged 12 years old and below. Giveaway is not applicable with any other promotions or privileges. Available while stocks last.
Here are some photos:
Photo via The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore on Facebook
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top photo via The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore on Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.