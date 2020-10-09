Back

Kids get free small-sized drink from Coffee Bean S'pore on Oct. 9 to celebrate Children's Day

While stocks last.

Siti Hawa | October 09, 2020, 02:32 PM

Coffee Bean is giving one free drink to each child aged 12 years and below today (Oct. 9, 2020) in celebration of Children's Day.

Details

Kids can choose a free small-sized drink from one of these flavours:

  • Pure Dark Chocolate Ice Blended

  • Pure Vanilla Ice Blended

  • Signature Hot Chocolate

  • Hot Vanilla

The deal is limited to one redemption per child aged 12 years and below on Oct. 9, 2020, while stocks last at all Coffee Bean Singapore outlets.

Do note that the giveaway is also not applicable with any other promotions or privileges.

Here are some photos:

Photo via The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore on Facebook

Photo via The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore on Facebook

Photo via The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore on Facebook

Photo via The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore on Facebook

Top photo via The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore on Facebook

