Unknown stench baffles residents in Clementi, NEA unable to identify source of smell

Residents in certain parts of Singapore have recently been experiencing more than just the sweltering heat.

Some living in the west have complained of a particular stench as well.

Stench in several Clementi estates

The odour appears to be concentrated in Clementi.

Mothership readers stated that the smell was apparent at various HDB estates such as Casa Clementi at Clementi Ave 1, Clementi Crest at Clementi Ave 3 and Clementi Green at Clementi Ave 4.

One reader shared that the "sh*t" smell can even be discerned as high up at level 40.

Similar complaints were also found on other social media sites such as Reddit and Facebook.

One Reddit user likened the stench to that of "farting", and too "synthetic for it to be fertiliser/cooking oil/sewage".

Additionally, it seems this isn't the first time residents have experienced.

Other users speculated on the source of the smell.

One even shared that they could smell the odour when driving along expressways.

In response to Mothership's queries, the National Environment Agency shared that they had received feedback from members of the public about the smell on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.

NEA carried out investigations, but was unable to pinpoint the source of the smell or its cause.

They stated that they have not received any further feedback on the matter since those dates.

Top photo from Google Maps streetview and Nednapa Chumjumpa / EyeEm via Getty Images