Back

6 men & 6 women, aged 18-48, arrested for alleged rioting at Blk 103B Canberra Street

Two men were conveyed to the hospital as well.

Julia Yeo | October 25, 2020, 04:56 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

12 people aged between 18 and 48 were arrested by the police in the middle of the night on Oct. 25, 2020 at Blk 103B Canberra Street.

Residents alerted to commotion at around 3am

According to a Mothership reader, a group of people were spotted fighting around the area at roughly 3am in the morning.

Photo via Mothership reader

According to the reader, the police were seen at the location of the incident at around 3:30am, when the photo was taken.

Another reader told Mothership that she heard a ruckus below while she was at home, between 3am to 3:45am.

The reader also noticed a few police cars from their unit.

Photo via Mothership reader

She added that a lot of shouting and screaming could be heard, but what was being said during the incident was unclear.

At around 8am, police officers were seen patrolling the area as well.

Photo via Mothership reader

Six men and six women arrested

Six men and six women, aged 18 to 48 were arrested in relation to the incident.

Apart from these 12 people, another two men were hospitalised.

In response to Mothership's queries, a police spokesperson said that the police had been alerted to a case of rioting at 3am on Oct. 25.

Here is the police statement:

"On Oct. 25 2020 at 3:00am, the Police were alerted to a case of rioting at Blk 103B Canberra St. Six men and six women, aged between 18 to 48, were arrested in relation to the case. Two men, aged 32 and 40, were conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance at 3:20am at Blk 101B Canberra Street last night.

SCDF conveyed two people to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital subsequently.

Here is SCDF's statement:

"On Oct. 25 at about 3:20am, SCDF received a call for assistance at 101B Canberra St. SCDF conveyed two people to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital."

Investigations are still ongoing.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image by Mothership readers

500,000 Americans might die of Covid-19 by end-Feb. 2021: Study

Half a million deaths in the United States alone is possible.

October 26, 2020, 02:57 AM

Babies dress up as No-Face using just black t-shirts, win Internet this Halloween

Low-cost cosplay at its finest.

October 26, 2020, 02:41 AM

14 Covid-19 patients discharged on Oct. 25, no new community cases

There are a total of 57,970 Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

October 25, 2020, 10:48 PM

MOH advises to temporarily stop use of 2 flu vaccines after 48 deaths reported in South Korea

No deaths associated with influenza vaccination have been reported in Singapore to date.

October 25, 2020, 10:22 PM

Engrossed in phone, Anhui woman misses step, rolls down stairs & injures face

Can feel her pain.

October 25, 2020, 10:09 PM

M'sia king says no need for state of emergency, Muhyiddin to meet state chief ministers

Ball is back in Muhyiddin's court.

October 25, 2020, 08:22 PM

National Museum of S'pore to have Doraemon Time-Travelling Adventures exhibition soon

That's the Anywhere Door that we all need right now.

October 25, 2020, 07:24 PM

I used to think staying in S'pore while on leave is a waste of time. 2020 made me change my mind.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

October 25, 2020, 06:42 PM

Zhejiang woman brings 23 relatives for free meal on blind date, man leaves them with S$4,000 bill

Yikes!

October 25, 2020, 05:20 PM

Sun Xueling: MOE to work closely with IHL leaders to ensure campus safety at all times

NUS Dean of Students replied with a comment to explain how the university adopted zero-tolerance for any sexual misconduct.

October 25, 2020, 04:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.