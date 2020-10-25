6 men & 6 women, aged 18-48, arrested for alleged rioting at Blk 103B Canberra Street

12 people aged between 18 and 48 were arrested by the police in the middle of the night on Oct. 25, 2020 at Blk 103B Canberra Street.

Residents alerted to commotion at around 3am

According to a Mothership reader, a group of people were spotted fighting around the area at roughly 3am in the morning.

According to the reader, the police were seen at the location of the incident at around 3:30am, when the photo was taken.

Another reader told Mothership that she heard a ruckus below while she was at home, between 3am to 3:45am.

The reader also noticed a few police cars from their unit.

She added that a lot of shouting and screaming could be heard, but what was being said during the incident was unclear.

At around 8am, police officers were seen patrolling the area as well.

Six men and six women arrested

Six men and six women, aged 18 to 48 were arrested in relation to the incident.

Apart from these 12 people, another two men were hospitalised.

In response to Mothership's queries, a police spokesperson said that the police had been alerted to a case of rioting at 3am on Oct. 25.

Here is the police statement:

"On Oct. 25 2020 at 3:00am, the Police were alerted to a case of rioting at Blk 103B Canberra St. Six men and six women, aged between 18 to 48, were arrested in relation to the case. Two men, aged 32 and 40, were conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance at 3:20am at Blk 101B Canberra Street last night.

SCDF conveyed two people to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital subsequently.

Here is SCDF's statement:

"On Oct. 25 at about 3:20am, SCDF received a call for assistance at 101B Canberra St. SCDF conveyed two people to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital."

Investigations are still ongoing.

Top image by Mothership readers