Biden stops negative political ads after president gets Covid-19, but Trump side to continue

After 70 million people in the United States watched Donald Trump and Joe Biden shout at each other for 90 minutes in the first televised debate, the bitterest presidential campaign in modern history looked set to get more bitter.

Until President Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump have been struck down by Covid-19.

Biden campaign to change tone

This led to a change in tone as Biden’s campaign announced on Oct. 2 that it would be suspending all negative campaign advertisements about Trump.

A campaign aide told The New York Times that the decision was made before Trump was rushed to Walter Reed hospital.

Biden sent Trump his well wishes, as did former president Barack Obama.

But the bipartisan atmosphere is not to last.

Trump will not stop negative ads about Biden

Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign director of communications, said there would be no reciprocal halt on negative ads about Biden from the Republican side.

“Joe Biden used his speech in Michigan today to attack President Trump. He’s in no position to say anything," Murtaugh said.

What Biden said after he tested Covid-19 negative

In the speech Murtaugh referred to, Biden said: "This is not a matter of politics. It's a bracing reminder to all of us that we have to take this virus seriously. It's not going away automatically. We have to do our part to be responsible."

Biden then urged people to wear masks, and criticised Trump’s record on the economy.

Trump's health speculation

Trump, who is 74 and clinically obese, is particularly at risk from complications from the coronavirus.

He was airlifted to Walter Reed hospital on Friday.

The White House said the move was a precautionary measure after reports claimed that he was suffering a fever and chills throughout the day.

The president will work from the presidential office at the hospital, officials said.

White House doctor Sean Conley said the president is being treated with an experimental drug cocktail and is "fatigued but in good spirits".

Biden, meanwhile, has said his campaign will continue apace.

