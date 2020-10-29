Back

Man, 60, arrested 5 days after allegedly molesting man in Bedok

He will be charged in court for outrage of modesty on Oct. 30.

Jane Zhang | October 29, 2020, 03:22 PM

A 60-year-old man was arrested by police on Wednesday (Oct. 28) for allegedly molesting a man in Bedok.

On Oct. 23, the police received a report that a male victim had been molested by an unknown man along Bedok North Street 3.

Police officers from Bedok Police Division were able to establish the identity of the man through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was arrested five days later, on Oct. 28.

The alleged molester will be charged in court for outrage of modesty on Friday (Oct. 30).

Under the Penal Code, the offence of outrage of modesty carries a prison term of up to five years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.

If found guilty, the alleged perpetrator would not be caned, as he is above the age of 50.

Top photo via Google Maps. 

