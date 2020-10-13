Back

Ayam Penyet President at Kallang Wave Mall suspended 2 weeks for selling unclean food & not registering assistant

It is closed until Oct. 25, 2020.

Belmont Lay | October 13, 2020, 01:27 PM

Ayam Penyet President located at the ground floor of Kallang Wave Mall has been temporarily suspended for two weeks from Oct. 12 to 25, 2020, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The suspension under the Points Demerit System was the result of the licensee of the eatery accumulating 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

Ayam Penyet President was fined a total of S$800 for two offences that incurred six demerit points each.

The offences include selling food that is unclean and failing to register the assistant.

Risk getting licence cancelled

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

Rehabilitative action

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again, before they can resume work as food handlers.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA is advising members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://csp.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or to call our SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for our follow-up investigations.

Top photos via Ayam Penyet President

