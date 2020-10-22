Random shower thought: How do I un-complicate this complicated 2020 S’pore life?

These days, I think about this a lot: Do I really want to step out of the house with the family?

Family means one hyperactive 6-year-old sans diapers, one hyperactive 3-year-old with diapers and two physically and mentally exhausted parents.

Now, heading to the mall with said family requires this writer to summon willpower the size of a 1L hand sanitiser.

“Can y’all wear your shoes properly? Wrong side!”

“Where are your water bottles? And your masks! Wear your masks, my current job hentak kaki already. I cannot afford the fines.”

“Stop wasting the sanitisers! Y’all think free one ah?”

To compound the misery, we have to queue up (often enough), whip out the phones while dragging the kids (often literally), scan the safe entry QR codes while avoiding humans e-braking suddenly in front of me so that they can scan the QR codes (often testing my reflex and patience).

All these just to get into the mall.

Look, I’m not complaining (I’m not really in the position to) but this new normal is further complicating my already convoluted life of trying to bring up two toddlers in a pandemic.

I will never forget April 27 to June 1, 2020. Ever.

Caveat: I have no issues with the government. I think they have been doing an okay job considering how little we know about the Covid-19.

As a fairly reasonable person, the problem lies with me: I’m just a generally forgetful person.

It is a tough life being forgetful during Covid-19 season; you’ve got to remember the various rules.

2020, please stop

And if Covid-19 and its repercussions are not enough, here's another virus to contend with.

Remember this thing called dengue?

Dengue 2020 has infected already over 30,000 people in Singapore this year and has left the highest past record of 22,170 dengue cases in 2013 firmly in its wake.

I’d like to interrupt this story with a plea: Please give us a break, 2020.

Can I un-complicate 2020?

Times are tough, you’re concerned about your future and likely want to protect your family as well.

Yes, it makes sense to hedge yourself against more disruptions if you can afford it, especially during these complicated times. I mean one valuable lesson I learnt in 2020 is to expect things can and will get worse.

But 2020 is already tough enough, and we don’t need to complicate things further.

For instance, on top of the monthly utility and phone bills, there are also 101 insurance policies to remember to pay for. I mean, who has the time for that during such a time when your nervous energy is spent on protecting livelihoods?

And because there are insurance plans for almost everything, you end up paying for multiple plans just to get the adequate coverage.

Why can’t we just have a plan that covers most things?! And why can’t I have ONE plan to cover my ENTIRE family?!

But, but, but, it’s a big fat but here, I’m all for a hassle-free experience. And naturally, with the pandemic-related uncertainties, you want to have better value in the things you’re spending on.

The nitty gritty

So here’s Income’s i50 insurance (unfiltered first thoughts: it sounds like a car but actually it means Income’s 50th anniversary). It’s essentially one insurance that comes with two new plans -- the PA 360 and Home 360 -- drawn up specially to provide the most essential protection for every Singaporean family.

PA 360 is essentially coverage in the event of any accidents. In addition, say if you are down with dengue fever or hand, foot, mouth disease or 19 other infectious diseases, you will get covered with medical expenses, daily hospital income, weekly cash.

For instance, get up to $500 of coverage in medical expenses per accident and $50 daily hospital cash if you’re hospitalised.

To add on to your personal accident coverage, you can purchase Home 360, which covers you with home insurance as well. As the name suggests, Home 360 also protects the home against insured events such as fire, flood, theft, or damage due to bursting of water pipes and tanks.

You can also choose between individual coverage or family coverage, ranging from basic to superior plan (only limited to Home 360, PA 360 is only available in one version) to suit your budget.

With a Home 360 Basic Plan, you’ll get both home and accident coverage with just an additional $84 from the cost of the PA 360 Basic Plan.

The best thing is that both plans allow an unlimited number of dependent children coverage at no additional premiums.

As promised, since 2020 is not at an end yet, I shall leave you hanging here with this meme.

All the best, guys.

