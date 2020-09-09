Zoe Tay adopts ex-breeder dog that gave birth 3-4 times & couldn't walk properly until it was rescued

Mediacorp actress Zoe Tay has a new addition to her family — one more furkid.
On Sep. 5, Tay put up a Facebook post announcing that she has adopted a rescued dog from Derrick Tan, founder of animal shelter Voices for Animals (VFA).
💕🐾🐾🏡🏡🩸💊💉🦷💕 蒋氏新成员，小白妞今年5岁，是退休的育种的小狗，需要很多关爱和耐心。🐾🏡❤️ 首先带它去找 Dr Rachel @springveterinarycare 做全身检查，打预防针、壁虱问题、结扎牙齿的卫生也很重要（拨了两颗蛀牙)..... 👩🏻🔬💉🩺 We have an addition to our family, @snowball_ki_ki which we got from @derrick_tan. She has a cute face and eyes that just melt one's heart! Her eyes melted my heart and I had to bring her home. She is a lovely 5 1/2 year old West Highland Terrier. She was a breeder dog before being taken in by Derrick. She has given birth 3-4 times before and kept in a cage her whole life. At first she did not know how to walk properly as she did not walk often, but after a while, she got the hang of it and it walking much briskier now. It has been about 2 weeks since she joined our family but she has not barked once. She is attention seeking - every time I pet @pepper_niu_niu, she will come and lick my hands, wanting me to pet her. We brought her to the vet for a checkup and the doctor, Dr Rachel @springveterinarycare , said she had two teeth that were rotten so they had to be extracted. It is important that their rotten teeth be removed as it will do good for the dog and affect it's health adversely. If the dogs teeth are dirty, bring it to a vet to get them clean as the dogs will be healthier. The vet said it would be better to sterilise her early so that night, we left her at the vet to get sterilised. The doctor took her blood for a blood test and by the next day, she was done. One of her ears has an infection that occurred early on, but it was not tended to, so she just shook it off but it got bad and her ear got inflated with water and shrivelled up a bit. We can't do anything now but it is still okay as it does not affect her. 🐾🐾🐾🦷🦷🦷 #newmember🐶 #lovelydog🐾❤️ #adoption #kikitbesbiwball #westhighlandwhiteterrier #西部高地白梗 #与小白妞有缘 #水汪汪的无辜眼睛😍 #白妞与黑妞🤍🐾🖤 #肥妞有伴了🐾💕🐾 #领养是要负责任的哦💟 @snowball_ki_ki @pepper_niu_niu 🐾🏡❤️💉 #ZoeTay #鄭惠玉 #惠声玉影 #佐伊の語
In an interview with 8Days, she shared that adopting the dog was an "impromptu decision" that she made without even consulting her husband.
Couldn't walk at first
The adopted dog is a female West Highland Terrier named Snowball that turned five years old in Jan. 2020.
According to her post, Snowball was previously a breeder dog, having given birth three to four times and was kept in a cage her whole life before she was rescued by Tan.
As she didn't walk often, Snowball didn't know how to walk properly at first.
However, Tay cheerfully updated that she got the hang of it and is walking "much brisker" now.
Describing her temperament, Tay said that it has been about two weeks since Snowball has become part of the family yet she has not barked once.
However, she notices that Snowball can be attention-seeking whenever she gives attention to her other rescued dog, Pepper.
"Every time I pet @pepper_niu_niu, she will come and lick my hands, wanting me to pet her."
Pepper is a four-year-old female Scottish Terrier that Tay's family had adopted in 2019.
Removed two rotten teeth
Upon adopting Snowball, she was brought to the veterinary clinic where she was advised to remove two of her teeth as they were rotten.
She left Snowball at the vet overnight to get her sterilised upon the vet's advice.
Tay also shared that Snowball has an infection in one of her ears that wasn't tended to earlier.
As a result, her ear got inflated with water and shrivelled up a little.
"We can't do anything now but it is still okay as it does not affect her."
Top image from @snowball_ki_ki and @zoetay10 on Instagram.
