Zoe Tay adopts ex-breeder dog that gave birth 3-4 times & couldn't walk properly until it was rescued

Mediacorp actress Zoe Tay has a new addition to her family — one more furkid.

On Sep. 5, Tay put up a Facebook post announcing that she has adopted a rescued dog from Derrick Tan, founder of animal shelter Voices for Animals (VFA).

In an interview with 8Days, she shared that adopting the dog was an "impromptu decision" that she made without even consulting her husband.

Couldn't walk at first

The adopted dog is a female West Highland Terrier named Snowball that turned five years old in Jan. 2020.

According to her post, Snowball was previously a breeder dog, having given birth three to four times and was kept in a cage her whole life before she was rescued by Tan.

As she didn't walk often, Snowball didn't know how to walk properly at first.

However, Tay cheerfully updated that she got the hang of it and is walking "much brisker" now.

Describing her temperament, Tay said that it has been about two weeks since Snowball has become part of the family yet she has not barked once.

However, she notices that Snowball can be attention-seeking whenever she gives attention to her other rescued dog, Pepper.

"Every time I pet @pepper_niu_niu, she will come and lick my hands, wanting me to pet her."

Pepper is a four-year-old female Scottish Terrier that Tay's family had adopted in 2019.

Removed two rotten teeth

Upon adopting Snowball, she was brought to the veterinary clinic where she was advised to remove two of her teeth as they were rotten.

She left Snowball at the vet overnight to get her sterilised upon the vet's advice.

Tay also shared that Snowball has an infection in one of her ears that wasn't tended to earlier.

As a result, her ear got inflated with water and shrivelled up a little.

"We can't do anything now but it is still okay as it does not affect her."

Top image from @snowball_ki_ki and @zoetay10 on Instagram.