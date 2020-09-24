Covid-19 gets Zlatan Ibrahimović

Italian football club A.C. Milan's veteran striker, Zlatan Ibrahimović, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Quarantined at home

In an official statement from the club, it stated that Ibrahimović has tested positive following a second round of swab tests ahead of the team's match against Bodø/Glimt on Sep. 25 (Singapore time).

The club said that it has informed the relevant authorities.

Ibrahimović has been placed in quarantine at home.

All other team members and staff have tested negative, added A.C. Milan.

Ibrahimović has yet to release any statement regarding his current health status.

One commentator, however, has chimed in:

News that @Ibra_official has tested positive with Coronavirus. Thoughts are with the virus at this difficult time. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 24, 2020

Other footballers who tested positive

Earlier this month, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) footballers Neymar Junior, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes have also tested positive for Covid-19.

The trio are understood to have all been on a recent holiday in Ibiza.

PSG said in a statement: "Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol."

