The Singapore police are appealing for the next-of-Kin of Ms Lim Geok Hwa to come forward.

On September 5, 2020, Ms. Lim Geok Hwa, 81, passed away in a residential unit at Blk 701B Yishun Avenue 5.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.