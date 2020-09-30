Back

Thai dessert store at Suntec City specialises in mango items, ranging from drinks to sticky rice

And everything in between.

Mandy How | September 30, 2020, 05:09 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

Those who have a penchant for mangoes in their dessert will like Yenly Yours.

The Thai dessert cafe, which opened in early 2020 at Suntec City, has dedicated almost their entire menu to mangoes.

Yenly Yours has 15 branches in Bangkok, with plans for more overseas outlets.

Mango everything

Items range from drinks to heavier desserts like sticky rice or just mango stuff in bowls.

These are often paired with some form of coconut, and can come with toppings of pearl or ice cream.

Strawberry items are also available.

The drinks might be on the steeper end of your budget: prices start from S$7.90 for the "teaser" size, and go up to S$10.90 for biggest cup.

Depending on your order, toppings of mango jelly, pearls, sago, or coconut are included.

View this post on Instagram

A leisurely afternoon with the sis after completing my medical checkup in the morning. 🤤 Exercised like mad the previous 3 days hoping to get good readings for the cholesterol but I think it is too late 🤣🤭 Just heck it and drink the mango smoothie. 🥤 #friyay #weekend #yenlyyours #mango #coconut #sago #mangosmoothie #dessert #medicalcheckup #haventdoneonein7yearslol #sunteceats #sunteccity

A post shared by Charlene Clara Chee (@ribichee) on

View this post on Instagram

Our own recipe mango milk tea and mango black tea. Uniquely Yenly Yours. Order today on www.yenlyyours.com.sg! #sgfood #sgfoodporn #sgfoodie #sgfoodblogger #sgfoodtrend #suntec #sunteccity #yenlyyoursdessert #yenlyyours #yenlyyourssingapore

A post shared by Yenly Yours Singapore (@yenlyyourssingapore) on

More elaborate dessert items hover around S$10.90 - S$12.90, but are good for sharing.

For instance, a platter of Your Mango Super Sticky Rice, which consists of mango pudding, ice cream, glutinous rice, and fresh mango, costs S$10.90.

Your Samango, which we take to be mango sago, is S$7.90.

View this post on Instagram

Your Mango Super Pudding ($10.90) . For serious mango and thai dessert lovers, @yenlyyourssingapore is an easy choice. The mango super pudding came served with freshly sliced thai mango, a scoop of warm sticky rice drizzled with coconut milk and topped with yellow bean crisps and a super loaded mango pudding topped with mango ice cream. Forget nata de coco, the mango pudding was packed with fresh mango chunks instead. Overall a very satisfying choice dessert. . 🍴 . #burpple #burpplesg #sgfoodie #foodphotography #sgfoodlover #fooddiary #foodstagram #foodieat #foodie #foodlover #igfood #foodporn #sgcafe #yenlyyours #mango #mangostickyrice #thai #dessert #dessertporn #stfoodtrending

A post shared by Jayson Yeo (@coolheart) on

View this post on Instagram

Mango Sticky Rice #mangostickyrice #mango #igsg #igcafe #instasg #instafood #instacafe #foodporn #foodiegram #foodgasm #fooddiary #foodspotting #sgcafe #sgcafefood #sgcafehopping #sgfoodies #cafehopping #cafehoppingsg #eatoutsg #burpple #openricesg #hungrygowhere #yenlyyours #yenlyyourssingapore #sunteccity #singapore #kennethong

A post shared by @kennethong (@kennethong) on

View this post on Instagram

When I went to Hong Kong with my friends, they introduced me to a dessert place which had amazing mango mochi. And I miss it! But, recently Yenly Yours at Suntec Mall has been able to satisfy my cravings for Mango desserts. They serve fresh Thai mangos in all different forms. We have tried and loved their mango sticky rice. And tried the mango coconut noodle dessert. Actual fresh coconut slices in long strands to look like noodles. First picture is the Mango Treasure (mango pieces, mango ice cream, sticky rice and coconut). Real filling, but so good!! (I am drooling as I write this).  They have few seats available, and can get crowded, but worth waiting for the fresh fruit. Can't wait for there to be more locations! @yenlyyourssingapore #mangolover #mangodessert #freshmango #thaimango #stickyrice #mangostickyrice #yenlyyours #yenlyyourssg

A post shared by Two Food Travellers (@travellersights) on

View this post on Instagram

Mango lovers unite!! This new stall at Suntec was refreshing and had such sweet fresh mangos! We ordered the mango sticky rice (classic) and a recommended option which has mango ice cream, coconut noodles, mango puree and mango pieces. So refreshing. I was curious about the coconut noodles, but they are literally slices of coconut 😁 a great refreshing dessert for the hot days of Singapore. The mango sticky rice had delicious rice crunch and was not overly sweet. Would return again and try all the other options. They even have mango smoothie drinks! #yenlyyoursdessert #yenlyyours #thaimango #mango #mangodessert #fruit #sunteccity @sunteccity @yenlyyourssingapore #refreshingdessert #mangostickyrice #thaidessert #freshfruit #mangolover

A post shared by Two Food Travellers (@travellersights) on

The cafe itself is rather small, so you will not be guaranteed a seat during peak hours.

Photos are taken after opening hours. By Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Here's the menu:

Photo by Mandy How

An online version of the menu lists coffee and tea as one of its categories as well.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via Yenly Yours Singapore, Mandy How

Taiwanese woman in S'pore wants to bring son, 3, back to Taiwan as it is 'safer there', denied by court

The woman is not allowed to take her son overseas without the child's father's approval.

September 30, 2020, 04:08 PM

9 HDB multi-storey carparks to have rooftop urban farms, can produce 1,600 tonnes of vegetables per year

Part of the plan to produce more food locally.

September 30, 2020, 04:01 PM

23 Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 30, 3 cases in the community

Latest update.

September 30, 2020, 03:58 PM

Paya Lebar garden-themed cafe sells flowers, furniture & food like parma ham pizza & waffles

Knot your average cafe.

September 30, 2020, 03:45 PM

LA studio lets influencers look like they're on a private jet for S$88/hour

For the 'gram.

September 30, 2020, 03:31 PM

Trump & Biden engage in 90-minute shouting match during US presidential debate

A messy debate.

September 30, 2020, 02:06 PM

Electricity tariff for all households to rise by 9.3% from Oct. to Dec. 2020

This is due to higher energy costs.

September 30, 2020, 01:36 PM

Amazon taking up 3 floors in Asia Square Tower 1: Bloomberg

Expanding.

September 30, 2020, 01:18 PM

Dog grooming instructor in S'pore allegedly threatened his students & mistreated dog

He allegedly previously threw a dog in a fit of anger.

September 30, 2020, 12:44 PM

Pest control man nervously tries to catch squirming snake at S'pore Poly is another case of wildlife mishandling: Acres

NParks is investigating the incident and the company has signed up for an animal management course.

September 30, 2020, 12:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.