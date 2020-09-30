Thai dessert store at Suntec City specialises in mango items, ranging from drinks to sticky rice

Those who have a penchant for mangoes in their dessert will like Yenly Yours.
The Thai dessert cafe, which opened in early 2020 at Suntec City, has dedicated almost their entire menu to mangoes.
Yenly Yours has 15 branches in Bangkok, with plans for more overseas outlets.
Mango everything
Items range from drinks to heavier desserts like sticky rice or just mango stuff in bowls.
These are often paired with some form of coconut, and can come with toppings of pearl or ice cream.
Strawberry items are also available.
The drinks might be on the steeper end of your budget: prices start from S$7.90 for the "teaser" size, and go up to S$10.90 for biggest cup.
Depending on your order, toppings of mango jelly, pearls, sago, or coconut are included.
View this post on Instagram
A leisurely afternoon with the sis after completing my medical checkup in the morning. 🤤 Exercised like mad the previous 3 days hoping to get good readings for the cholesterol but I think it is too late 🤣🤭 Just heck it and drink the mango smoothie. 🥤 #friyay #weekend #yenlyyours #mango #coconut #sago #mangosmoothie #dessert #medicalcheckup #haventdoneonein7yearslol #sunteceats #sunteccity
More elaborate dessert items hover around S$10.90 - S$12.90, but are good for sharing.
For instance, a platter of Your Mango Super Sticky Rice, which consists of mango pudding, ice cream, glutinous rice, and fresh mango, costs S$10.90.
Your Samango, which we take to be mango sago, is S$7.90.
View this post on Instagram
Your Mango Super Pudding ($10.90) . For serious mango and thai dessert lovers, @yenlyyourssingapore is an easy choice. The mango super pudding came served with freshly sliced thai mango, a scoop of warm sticky rice drizzled with coconut milk and topped with yellow bean crisps and a super loaded mango pudding topped with mango ice cream. Forget nata de coco, the mango pudding was packed with fresh mango chunks instead. Overall a very satisfying choice dessert. . 🍴 . #burpple #burpplesg #sgfoodie #foodphotography #sgfoodlover #fooddiary #foodstagram #foodieat #foodie #foodlover #igfood #foodporn #sgcafe #yenlyyours #mango #mangostickyrice #thai #dessert #dessertporn #stfoodtrending
View this post on Instagram
Mango Sticky Rice #mangostickyrice #mango #igsg #igcafe #instasg #instafood #instacafe #foodporn #foodiegram #foodgasm #fooddiary #foodspotting #sgcafe #sgcafefood #sgcafehopping #sgfoodies #cafehopping #cafehoppingsg #eatoutsg #burpple #openricesg #hungrygowhere #yenlyyours #yenlyyourssingapore #sunteccity #singapore #kennethong
View this post on Instagram
When I went to Hong Kong with my friends, they introduced me to a dessert place which had amazing mango mochi. And I miss it! But, recently Yenly Yours at Suntec Mall has been able to satisfy my cravings for Mango desserts. They serve fresh Thai mangos in all different forms. We have tried and loved their mango sticky rice. And tried the mango coconut noodle dessert. Actual fresh coconut slices in long strands to look like noodles. First picture is the Mango Treasure (mango pieces, mango ice cream, sticky rice and coconut). Real filling, but so good!! (I am drooling as I write this). They have few seats available, and can get crowded, but worth waiting for the fresh fruit. Can't wait for there to be more locations! @yenlyyourssingapore #mangolover #mangodessert #freshmango #thaimango #stickyrice #mangostickyrice #yenlyyours #yenlyyourssg
View this post on Instagram
Mango lovers unite!! This new stall at Suntec was refreshing and had such sweet fresh mangos! We ordered the mango sticky rice (classic) and a recommended option which has mango ice cream, coconut noodles, mango puree and mango pieces. So refreshing. I was curious about the coconut noodles, but they are literally slices of coconut 😁 a great refreshing dessert for the hot days of Singapore. The mango sticky rice had delicious rice crunch and was not overly sweet. Would return again and try all the other options. They even have mango smoothie drinks! #yenlyyoursdessert #yenlyyours #thaimango #mango #mangodessert #fruit #sunteccity @sunteccity @yenlyyourssingapore #refreshingdessert #mangostickyrice #thaidessert #freshfruit #mangolover
The cafe itself is rather small, so you will not be guaranteed a seat during peak hours.
Here's the menu:
An online version of the menu lists coffee and tea as one of its categories as well.
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:
Top image via Yenly Yours Singapore, Mandy How
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.