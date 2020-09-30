Thai dessert store at Suntec City specialises in mango items, ranging from drinks to sticky rice

Those who have a penchant for mangoes in their dessert will like Yenly Yours.

The Thai dessert cafe, which opened in early 2020 at Suntec City, has dedicated almost their entire menu to mangoes.

Yenly Yours has 15 branches in Bangkok, with plans for more overseas outlets.

Mango everything

Items range from drinks to heavier desserts like sticky rice or just mango stuff in bowls.

These are often paired with some form of coconut, and can come with toppings of pearl or ice cream.

Strawberry items are also available.

The drinks might be on the steeper end of your budget: prices start from S$7.90 for the "teaser" size, and go up to S$10.90 for biggest cup.

Depending on your order, toppings of mango jelly, pearls, sago, or coconut are included.

More elaborate dessert items hover around S$10.90 - S$12.90, but are good for sharing.

For instance, a platter of Your Mango Super Sticky Rice, which consists of mango pudding, ice cream, glutinous rice, and fresh mango, costs S$10.90.

Your Samango, which we take to be mango sago, is S$7.90.

The cafe itself is rather small, so you will not be guaranteed a seat during peak hours.

Here's the menu:

An online version of the menu lists coffee and tea as one of its categories as well.

Top image via Yenly Yours Singapore, Mandy How