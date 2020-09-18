WP MP Raeesah Khan: Vital to frame difficult conversations in considerate & accountable manner

Raeesah Khan, Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament for Sengkang GRC, was given a stern warning by the police for the offence of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race with her past social media posts.

The police said in a statement on Sep. 17 that it has completed investigations, and arrived at the decision in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

Two police reports were made against her social media posts during the General Election (GE) in July.

Khan responds to stern warning by the police

Khan had since cooperated with the investigations and on Sep. 18 she was informed at the police station that no charges have been made against her, she said on her Facebook.

In her Facebook post, Khan thanked her friends and family for the support and clarified that it was not her intention to cause social unrest or division with the posts.

However, she apologised for "causing hurt to certain communities" for the things she said "in [her] passion" and in the manner she chose.

Khan has previously made an apology during GE in the presence of WP chief Pritam Singh, saying that her remarks were insensitive, and she regretted making them.

In her post, Khan also shared how her experiences on the ground as an MP has shaped the way she handles "difficult conversations" and she learnt that it is vital to frame these conversations in "a considerate and accountable manner".

She promised to continue to voice out on important issues in Parliament and for her residents in Sengkang GRC.

"I will do my best to pay it forward, and continue to use my voice in Parliament to speak frankly and responsibly on important issues."

Here's her full post:

Top photo via Raeesah Khan's Facebook