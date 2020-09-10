Company posted job ad with European/Westerners preference, amends ad after being contacted by Workforce S'pore

A company has removed a line stating that it preferred Europeans/Westerners for a job post after it was contacted by Workforce Singapore (WSG).

In a Facebook post (which can be seen in full at the bottom) on the matter, WSG stated that it had been alerted by social media posts highlighting the following job advertisement in question by Ramo Industries Pte. Ltd:

WSG subsequently contacted the company in question for clarification and the post was amended at 2.25pm on Sep. 9, three weeks after it had been first put up on the MyCareersFuture portal on August 26.

The Tripartite Alliance for Fair & Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) is also expected to follow up with the employer to review its employment practices.

"Discriminatory" to exclude Singaporeans

In emphasising that it took a serious view of the matter, WSG stated that all Singapore-based jobs and related posts must be aligned with the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices (TGFEP).

It elaborated that under TGFEP, it is "discriminatory" to exclude Singaporeans or indicate preference for non-Singaporeans during the hiring process, which includes job advertisements.

Such breaches will also be referred by TAFEP to the Ministry of Manpower for the "appropriate" action to be taken against the employer.

The post added:

"TAFEP strongly encourages employers to abide by the TGFEP. Individuals who wish to report discriminatory employment practices, including job advertisements, may do so on TAFEP’s website."

In addition, WSG said that it will also implement new "tools" on the MyCareersFuture portal to make it easier for members of the public to report irregularities to TAFEP for investigation.

WSG also thanked the public for highlighting the case via their feedback portal. They apologised for the delay in following up on the public's queries. According to them, they have been "experiencing a surge in calls and emails due to increased interest in our programmes and services".

WSG says they are working hard to address this, and seek the public’s understanding.

Here is WSG's post in full:

