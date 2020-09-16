Back

Woodlands cat feeder in coma after being hit by lorry, replacement feeders urgently needed

Food will be provided.

Mandy How | September 16, 2020, 12:12 PM

Cat community Singapura Kucing For Adoption is urgently looking for volunteer feeders for an industrial area in Woodlands.

The area's regular feeder was hit by a lorry and is currently in a coma.

More than 30 cats were under the regular feeder's care.

However, as it is not known when the regular feeder will recover from the accident, the cats will be without a feeder for an undetermined period.

Photo via Singapura Kucing For Adoption/Facebook

Photo via Singapura Kucing For Adoption/Facebook

The community is looking for a evening/ night time feeder.

Cat food will be provided.

Three kittens crushed

Singapura Kucing also appealed for neutering funds in the same post.

The cats in the area have "grown steadily" over the past year, according to them.

Although the Cat Welfare Society (CWS) stepped in to help, their efforts were not enough to keep the population down.

Three kittens have been crushed to death by heavy vehicles so far, and there are a few more cats that are pregnant.

To help, you can either donate to the cause, or assist in their TNR (trap, neuter, release) efforts.

"We need every pair of hands on deck now. Do note that this is likely a long term arrangement," the community said.

"Right now it is critical for us to find a stand in feeder till we have a long term solution. We have 30 cats at stake, please help us spread the word."

At time of writing, five volunteer feeders have stepped forward. A few have also donated funds to the TNR programme.

Singapura Kucing aims to raise S$3,000.

Here are the details on how you can help:

Top image via Singapura Kucing For Adoption/Facebook

