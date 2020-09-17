Back

Not enough Covid-19 vaccines for life to return to normal until at least 2022

Brace yourself.

Joshua Lee | September 17, 2020, 02:36 PM

There won't be enough Covid-19 vaccines in the world for life to return back to "pre-Covid" normal, at least until 2022.

This prediction was made by World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Sep. 15 during a virtual meeting hosted by the United Nations Foundation.

“The way that people are picturing it is that in January you have vaccines for the whole world and things will start going back to normal – it is not how it works,” the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported Swaminathan as saying.

60 - 70 per cent of population needs to be inoculated to see reduction in transmission

Swaminathan explained that about 60 to 70 per cent of a population needs to be inoculated before it starts seeing a "dramatic reduction" in transmission of the virus, reported CNN.

The chief scientist also said that the WHO's Covax initiative — which pools resources across governments, philanthropists, scientists, health organisations and the likes, in order to speed up the development, manufacturing, and equitable distribution of vaccines — will only be able to get hundreds of millions of vaccine doses by mid 2021, reported SCMP.

This number of doses is too small for most populations to build immunity, considering that the doses have to be distributed among 170 or so countries or economies that have joined Covax.

According to its website, Covax is aiming to distribute 2 billion doses by end-2021.

Measures should still be maintained

In the meantime, before enough people get the vaccine to build immunity, we will have to maintain the protective measures like safe distancing, wearing masks, and respiratory hygiene, such as covering your mouth when coughing, washing your hands often, said Swaminathan, according to CNN.

She added that the WHO's best assessment for a vaccine roll out is mid-2021 because results from the vaccines trials will start coming in at the start of the year.

There is also the question of how long the vaccines can protect for, she said, adding that booster shots are a possibility, reported CNN.

"I think it's safe to say that it could be 2022 when we will start thinking about going back to pre-Covid normal life," said Swaminathan.

Top image credit: Sam Moqadam on Unsplash

