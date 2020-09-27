Vivian Balakrishnan to UN: No nation safe until everyone is safe from Covid-19 together

The current multilateral system is facing threats such as nationalism, xenophobia, the rejection of free trade and global economic integration, which have been intensified due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Saturday, Sep. 26.

First virtual UN General Assembly session in history

Delivering Singapore's national statement to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Vivian told other leaders that inward-looking measures such as protectionism and unilateral action "will ultimately be self-defeating".

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the conference was held virtually for the first time in the UN General Assembly's 75-year history.

"We need to understand that none of us, in nations large or small, will be safe until all of us are safe together. And what we need now is more global cooperation, not less," the foreign minister said in his video address.

Current multilateral system needs reforms, still important

While emphasising the importance of a rules-based international multilateral system, Vivian also mentioned that the current system is not perfect and requires more work to strengthen and reform the existing system.

The current system provides small states with an equal voice and a platform to resolve disputes peacefully, while it gives large nations political legitimacy when they act through multilateral institutions, he said.

However, in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic that has rattled nations across the world, the foreign minister urged other leaders to look at reforming the current system.

"Countries cannot hope to go back to the way things were before Covid-19 came upon us, and neither can the multilateral system," Vivian said.

"The UN itself must adapt and reform in order to respond effectively to contemporary and future challenges if it is to remain relevant for the next 75 years."

"We must adapt and we must reinforce our international institutions so that they remain open, inclusive, transparent, and fit for purpose."

Besides the UN, he also mentioned other institutions that require reform, such as the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which lacks appropriate rules for digital services and intellectual property for the digital age.

Working together to address immediate challenges posed by Covid-19

Vivian pointed out the most pressing need for the world currently -- the Covid-19 pandemic, and how the world requires more cooperation than ever before.

"We have to ensure that medical supplies and scientific collaboration can continue to flow across borders, and we need to intensify our exchange of information and infection protocols, if we hope to resume some semblance of a “normal” life, including the resumption of international travel, and to do all this safely," he said.

On the topic of vaccines, he mentioned the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility, which Singapore, Switzerland and 13 other partners have been working on together, to ensure universal and equitable access to a Covid-19 vaccine.

"Post-pandemic, it may be necessary to review how the World Health Organisation (WHO) processes can be improved further, but for now, we should focus on the immediate priority of overcoming the pandemic," Vivian said, speaking on the topic of the WHO's performance in facilitating vaccine development.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via MFA