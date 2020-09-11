Back

MOH reduces Covid-19 total cases by 1 as patient's medical record indicates earlier recovery

New total is 57,315.

Sulaiman Daud | September 11, 2020, 11:40 PM

Earlier on Sep. 11, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported there were 87 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. However, MOH has revised its count, and there were 86 new cases instead.

Case 57451, who was earlier classified as an imported case, presented medical records documenting that she had earlier recovered from Covid-19 infection and is no longer infectious.

This means the new total stands at 57,315.

Of the 86

Of these 86 cases, only one was symptomatic, with the rest asymptomatic.

There were 13 imported cases, coming from places like Egypt, India, the Philippines and the U.S.

Of the 73 cases residing in dormitories, some were identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and were already in isolation.

Others were detected through surveillance testing, which makes it easier to ring-fence cases.

There were no cases in the community.

49 remain in hospital

49 Covid-19 cases have recovered and been discharged from the hospital and community care facilities, reported the Ministry of Health (MOH). This takes the total up to 56,607.

49 confirmed cases remain in hospital, with 632 isolated and cared for in the community care facilities. There are no patients in the intensive care unit being treated for Covid-19.

Top image from Maverick Asio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

