PAP Aljunied GRC ex-candidate Victor Lye Facebook account hacked by Vietnamese live sellers

Keep your passwords safe.

Belmont Lay | September 14, 2020, 07:26 PM

Former Aljunied GRC People's Action Party candidate Victor Lye lost access to his Facebook account after it was hacked.

His politician account was taken down as a result, but has since been restored with some missing posts.

What happened

According to The Straits Times, videos of women selling dresses and pans were posted on his Facebook page on Saturday morning, Sep. 12.

The page was taken down after that.

Screenshots of the video posts showed Vietnamese words and Lye's name.

The videos were unavailable after the page was taken down.

As of Sep. 14, his page appears to have been restored.

His last visible post is a greeting that wished nurses well on nurses' day, dated Aug. 1.

A series of missing content can be seen with their time stamps indicating they were put up in quick succession on Sep. 12 and 13.

Lye lost access

Lye, who contested in Aljunied GRC and lost in the 2015 and 2020 general elections, is a grassroots leader and branch chairman of the PAP Bedok Reservoir-Punggol division.

He told The Straits Times on Sep. 12 that he "lost control of the account four days ago".

He said he was managing the account before he lost access to it.

He also claimed he was not aware of the videos posted to his Facebook page.

He has informed Facebook of the hack, he added, and is in the process of recovering his account.

Top photos via Victor Lye Facebook & screenshot of live video

