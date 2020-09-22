Members of public didn't use 'excessive force' to restrain man who died after being caught for upskirt photos: Coroner

A man who was caught by some members of the public on Nov. 1, 2019, for attempting to take upskirt photos of a woman died of a "natural disease process" while he was being restrained, State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam stated.

According to the coroner's findings seen by Mothership, members of the public who had restrained 46-year-old Andrew Ho Chee Meng, had neither used excessive force nor behaved in overly aggressive towards him.

The State Coroner commented on the actions by the members of the public as well:

"The efforts of the members of public to apprehend and then to confine Ho who was spotted doing an unlawful act, is commendable. But certain aspects of their actions merit comment."

For example, she noted that most of them had seen Ho vomit, but had made no attempt to "reposition him or to actively check that he was well".

There were however no injuries to the head or anywhere which suggested a traumatic cause or aggravation of death, a forensic pathologist from the Health Sciences Authority further stated.

Died from a disease of the heart muscle

Rather, Ho had died from hypothyroid cardiomyopathy — a disease of the heart muscle according to the National University Heart Centre of Singapore.

The forensic pathologist added that Ho suffered from Graves' disease — a severe form of hyperthyroidism.

As such, this means his heart is slow to recover from a heart contraction in time for the next contraction and is also sensitive to falling levels of thyroid hormones.

In addition, it is likely that the stress of running as he was chased and subsequent restraint contributed to his death.

What happened on November 1, 2019?

According to Kamala, Ho was on an ascending escalator at Little India MRT station at about 12.39pm, when he seemingly took out his phone to take an upskirt photo of a woman in front of him.

He was spotted by a member of the public, Ng Kim Tong, who shouted at him and chased after Ho when he ran up the escalator.

Another member of the public who was on the descending escalator, Nardozi Thierry, saw the scene and also joined the pursuit of Ho.

Both men were then joined by a third person, Rudy Iskandar Khan s/o Nasir Khan. They eventually caught Ho along 56 Niven Road about 200 metres away, restrained him in a prone position on the ground, and took away his phone to stop him from deleting any photographs.

Two more men — Leong Cheng Fong, and Racmat Hidayattullah Bin Hasbullah — also came up to help restrain Ho who had begun vomiting at this point.

Showed no response by the time the police arrived

When the police arrived at 12.53pm, they noticed that Ho's eyes and mouth were open with vomit on his face, but there was no pulse. He also did not respond when he was tapped on the shoulder.

At this point, one of the men who had restrained Ho commented that he was putting on an act because the police was there.

The police then performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Paramedics arrived on the scene at 1.12pm.

After taking over CPR efforts, they pronounced him dead three minutes later at 1.15pm.

